No injuries after multiple rounds of gunfire early Sunday morning

May 14—A shooting into a residential house in Clark County occurred overnight.

Clark County crews were dispatched around 1:09 a.m. on reports of multiple rounds being fired at the 300 block of Hickory Drive, according to Sgt. Chad Brown with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Three rounds of gunfire were shot at the house with at least one of the bullets hitting a front window, Brown said. They were unable to recover any rounds or casings except for what they believed to be one that struck the window, he added.

Multiple neighbors came outside and confirmed they heard gunshots with at least three rounds fired, Brown continued.

At least one occupant was inside the house, Brown said. No injuries were reported.

.A black car, possibly believed to be an Impala was the only information they had about the suspect after reviewing a ring camera, he said. The vehicle went back out to State Route 40, he added.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.