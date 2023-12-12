No injuries, NTSB investigating after small plane crash-lands at Lubbock airport

Federal authorities are investigating a Sunday morning plane crash at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Lubbock Fire Rescue announced in a social media post Sunday a small plane landed nose-down on runway 26 at the airport around 11 a.m., resulting in about 25 gallons of fuel leaking onto the runway. The pilot and passenger onboard the plane were not injured.

According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the pilot of the 1969 Piper PA-28 Cherokee overcorrected during the landing and went off the runway. No additional information about what may have led to the crash was immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation late Monday into the crash, which an NTSB spokesperson said caused "substantial" damage to the aircraft.

The plane is registered to Jared W. Thornhill of Lubbock, though it is not clear if Thornhill was piloting at the time of the crash.

