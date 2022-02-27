No injuries after officer fired weapon while responding to call in south Kansas City

No one was injured after a Kansas City police officer fired their weapon while responding to a call Saturday night, authorities said.

Just before 11 p.m., police were sent to the 13800 block of Madison Avenue after receiving a call of a “suspicious party who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Once there, police approached the suspicious vehicle, which was in a parking lot. Foreman said the driver had multiple firearms inside the vehicle.

“The driver would not comply and one officer discharged a weapon,” Foreman said.

Neither the suspect, nor any officers, was injured.

The driver then fled in the vehicle, and was taken into custody by Leawood police after a short pursuit, Foreman said.

No additional information was immediately available from police.