No injuries reported in day-long police standoff

May 24—An all-day standoff in Mahoning Township on Monday resulted in a man being taken into custody on a mental health warrant.

The police were called because the man reportedly had weapons and had made threats of harming himself, according to state police Cpl. Randy Guy.

About a dozen police cars and a critical incident response team converged on a house on Route 422 near Log House Lane, where he had barricaded himself inside around 8:30 a.m. and refused to exit.

The police used non-lethal force in their attempts to lure him out, Guy said, and he surrendered around 6:30 p.m. No serious injuries were reported and the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No charges have been filed in the incident.

The state police were assisted by the Mahoning Township Police Department.

