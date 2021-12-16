No injuries reported after domestic dispute in Eldorado led to gunshots

Dec. 15—A domestic dispute escalated to shots fired at a home in Eldorado, sheriff's deputies say, and a 74-year-old woman faces several felony charges.

Marion Underwood, arrested early Friday, is accused of shooting through a glass door at her home, pointing a pistol at a family member and threatening to shoot herself late Thursday night, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. No one was injured.

Underwood was charged with aggravated assault, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and property damage.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pair had been in an argument earlier that evening, according to the statement of probable cause. The family member was alone in her bedroom when she heard two gunshots and breaking glass. The family member told deputies she came out of the bedroom to see Underwood armed with a pistol. She returned to the bedroom and tried to shut the door, the woman said, but Underwood forced her way in, pointed the revolver at her and then threatened to shoot herself.

Underwood retreated to the casita next door, and the family member called 911, the statement said. Responding deputies found Underwood in the casita, called her cellphone and ordered her to come out with her hands up. She was booked later that night into the Santa Fe County jail.

At her arraignment Monday, Underwood entered no plea for the three fourth-degree felony charges and was released on $2,500 bond, according to court records. She is set to appear before Judge David Segura on Jan. 5