No injuries reported, driver charged after school bus struck in Cambria

May 17—No injuries were reported among children on a school bus after it was struck from behind by a pickup about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in Cambria. The driver of the pickup is facing driving while ability impaired by drugs and other charges.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Burch and Ridge roads as the school bus, carrying 12 children, was stopped at the stop sign facing south on Burch Road.

The driver of the pickup, Teresa R. Sturdivant, 49, of Wilson, suffered a facial injury but signed off on treatment. Deputies said she showed signs of impairment and failed all field sobriety testing. She was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs as well as first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, DWAI-previous conviction and several other vehicle and traffic violations.

Sturdivant was transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility where she was held until arraignment at CAP Court.

Sturdivant will have a future court date in the Town of Cambria.