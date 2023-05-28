No one was injured Saturday night in a downtown shooting where streets were crowded because of a college baseball tournament and a music and arts festival.

The Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament was held at River Walk Stadium Saturday night, along with the Red Bluff Music and Arts Festival, held nearby on the riverfront. Both events were ending near the time of the shooting.

At about 10:40 p.m. Montgomery police went to the 200 block of Tallapoosa Street on a shots fired call, said Maj. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. There was a heavy law enforcement presence downtown because of the events.

Officers tried to conduct traffic stop on a suspect vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

With help from other MPD Units and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, the pursuit ended in the area of Shamrock Lane. Police got into a foot pursuit and three suspects were captured along with two handguns, however, after an extensive search, one suspect was able to escape.

Coleman did not release the names of the suspects, or any other information.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: No injuries reported during crowded downtown Montgomery shooting