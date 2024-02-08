No injuries reported in fight outside Polk County bar

Feb. 8—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — No one was injured in a Wednesday, Feb. 7, reported fight outside the Rocking A Bar in Lengby, Minnesota.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office received a report of a gunshot and 12 people involved in a fight, according to a press release. Law enforcement determined no one was shot or required transportation to the hospital.

"It is not believed the firearm was used or was intended to be used against another person," the release said.

Essentia Ambulance, Bagley Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol assisted.

No arrests were made, but the investigation is active and ongoing. No further information was released as of Wednesday afternoon.