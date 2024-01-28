No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Stolle Machinery in Sidney

Firefighters were called to respond to a fire Stolle Machinery in Sidney early Saturday.

At 1:14 a.m., Sidney fire crews were called to respond to the plant located at 2900 Campbell Rd. for a fire alarm, according to Sidney Fire Assistant Chief Jason Truesdale.

Upon arrival, first responders encountered a large 2-story industrial building with an overhead door open, heavy smoke, and fire inside.

“Firefighters quick actions led to a successful containment and quick knockdown of the fire,” Truesdale said.

The main body of fire was located in the warehouse of the building near the loading docks. There was no further damage to other machines or the building.

The estimated property loss due to the fire is approximately $200,000, Truesdale said. The potential dollar loss for the shutdown is in excess of $750,000.

“We are relieved to report that no injuries were sustained by firefighters, police officers, or occupants of the building,” Truesdale said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation unit.