No injuries reported in Florence house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Clarendon Avenue home was damaged in a Tuesday night fire, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

City firefighters arrived on scene just before 6:30 p.m. to find a two-story structure with flames and smoke coming from the first floor. Officials searched both floors to make sure nobody was trapped.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes. Florence police and Florence County EMS also responded. Officials said they’re not sure what caused the fire.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

