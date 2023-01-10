No injuries reported after gunshot fired inside William Penn High School Tuesday

A gunshot was fired inside William Penn High School, the state's largest high school, according to Delaware State Police, who are investigating the Tuesday morning incident.

No injuries have been reported and police did not say if someone had been detained in connection with the gunfire.

"At this time, no one has been charged," said Senior Cpl. Jason Hatchell, a police spokesperson. "We will release additional details once available."

Colonial School District, which is where the school is located, did not have an immediate statement Tuesday afternoon.

The district's website said the high school was placed on lockdown shortly after 11:30 a.m. while investigators responded to a report of a possible gunshot in the vicinity.

"This means students are resuming normal activities inside and are sheltering in place in the classrooms they are currently in," the webpage said. "We will update you as soon as we have more information as we investigate this matter further. Authorities are on the scene and we ask parents not to come to the campus while the investigation is underway. As always, we will keep you updated."

Lockdown lasted 80 minutes

The lockdown was lifted about 12:50 p.m., approximately 80 minutes later, the website said.

After arriving at the school, located at 713 E. Basin Road, near New Castle, troopers started their investigation. Police searching the school's exterior found a handgun.

Except for the presence of several police vehicles, the 2 p.m. dismissal did not appear different from any other day.

Several marked police vehicles were seen near the building as students could be seen leaving the school on foot. Some hopped into waiting cars and others continued into nearby neighborhoods. Other students left in school buses, while others left in cars.

