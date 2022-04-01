No injuries reported after gunshots fired at Daytona Beach police officers

Investigators with the Daytona Beach Police Department are trying to figure out who fired gunshots at two of their officers Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the police department, the two officers were called to the 900 block of Essex Rd. just before 3:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.

READ: Woman claiming to be related to boy who fell from ride has no ties to family, investigation shows

They weren’t able to find the person referenced in the call, but as they were walking back to their patrol car, the officers say they heard three or four gunshots that seemed to be directed at them.

According to the police department, the shots were so close, the officers noted that they could hear the bullets as they flew by them.

READ: Third teen arrested in connection with fatal Ocala shooting, police say

The officers weren’t injured.

Police say they performed a door-to-door search of the area to ensure everyone’s safety and will have an increased presence there until their investigation into the shooting is complete.

READ: Bodycam footage shows cheerleading coach accused of molesting girls getting emotional during arrest

“We take this type of violence very seriously and an attack on our officers will not be tolerated,” the department said in a press release. “We will be conducting a relentless investigation into this cowardly act.”

They’re asking anyone with information on the case to call the police department at (386) 671-5200.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



