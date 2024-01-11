5 displaced in Mansfield house fire

Authorities are investigating a fire in Mansfield on Wednesday night.

Crews responding to the area of Jewell Street for a structure fire around 5 p.m. found flames in the rear of the home, according to officials. Mutual aid was called to the scene due to the volume of the fire and wind conditions at the time.

Police say there were no reports of any injuries, but the 5 residents of the home were displaced.

The house did contain working smoke alarms.

Jewell Street was closed between Nelson Way and Windermere Drive while crews investigated the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious, according to fire officials.

No further information was immediately available.

At 16:54 this evening Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a... Posted by Mansfield Fire Department MA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024

