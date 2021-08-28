No injuries reported in shooting at Allendale apartment complex

Aug. 28—Police are asking for information following a shooting reported early Saturday morning at an Allendale Township apartment complex.

No victims were found when police responded to the 48 West apartments shortly after 1 a.m.

Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies were first called at 1:14 a.m. to assist Absolute Security with breaking up a large party at the complex.

While en route, deputies learned that shots had been fired in the vicinity of building M.

Upon arrival, deputies located several shell casings in the parking lot area in front of that building. No injuries or property damage have been reported and suspect information was unknown at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911, Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT or leave a tip online at mosotips.com.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.