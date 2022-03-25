Man in custody for robbing Stanly County bank, sheriff’s office says

A man is in custody following a bank robbery Thursday afternoon, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they received reports about a robbery at First Bank on Highway 49 in Richfield.

An investigation identified Kelvin Wayne Simmons as the suspect in connection with the robbery.

No injuries have been reported.

[ALSO READ: Pfeiffer University Misenheimer campus cleared after reports of person with gun, officials say]

Officials also determined that Simmons made the false threat of an active shooter on Pfeiffer University’s Misenheimer campus to divert police.

He has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and filing a false report of mass violence on educational property. He was also served numerous outstanding warrants from surrounding jurisdictions.

Simmons was taken into custody by SWAT at a hotel in Charlotte before being transported back to Stanly County.

[SWAT responds to north Charlotte hotel]

He is being held at the Ralph McSwain Detention Center with an initial court date set for April 4.

(WATCH BELOW: Authorities investigate robbery at bank Thursday in Richfield)

Authorities investigate robbery at bank Thursday in Richfield.



