UPDATE: No injuries reported in vehicle shooting

Jul. 1—ANDERSON — A woman told Anderson police she was driving her minivan Thursday afternoon when the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of W. 16th and Halford streets.

According to the police scanner, the call was dispatched to officers as a drive-by shooting that struck two vehicles. No one was hit by the gunfire, but an ambulance was dispatched to check on a child who was in the minivan at the time of the shooting.

As the woman walked around her vehicle with APD Officer Gabe Bailey she became distraught by the proximity of the bullet holes to where she was seated in the minivan.

Bailey pointed out four bullet holes in the woman's car and thoroughly searched the vehicle to determine the path of the bullets.

One bullet entered the front of the minivan in the bumper area of the vehicle on the driver's side and three other bullet holes were located along the passenger side of the minivan. The woman broke down in tears when she saw one of the bullet holes went through the front passenger widow near the side mirror and lodged in the backseat door directly behind the driver's seat.

"It's a miracle you're alive," Bailey told the woman before he left.

Anderson police blocked the intersection at W. 16th and Halford and placed three yellow markers near empty shell casings. Several officers could be seen walking up and down the streets talking to residents in the area.

This is the second shooting within 24-hours on the city's west side.

APD responded to shots fired at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday near the fire station located at 22nd Street and Raible Avenue. No additional information regarding the shooting was released by the police department.

Both shootings remain under investigation, according to a press release from APD.

