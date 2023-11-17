No injuries from shot fired at Columbus police executing arrest warrant in Franklinton

Columbus police and detectives were still on the scene investigating early Thursday evening at a home at the intersection of South Princeton Avenue and West State Street in Franklinton, where hours earlier a single shot was fired through a door at officers attempting to serve a felony warrant. No officers were injured by gunfire, and five occupants of the house later came out and surrendered to police and SWAT officers.

A bullet fired through a door missed Columbus police officers attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Franklinton, prompting a large police response that included SWAT tactical officers and a K-9 unit.

Columbus police Lt. Julie Williams told The Dispatch that the incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. as officers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for receiving stolen property at a house on South Princeton Avenue at West State Street.

As the officers were about to serve the warrant, Williams said an occupant fired one shot through the door at them. Officers retreated from the door area and called for additional backup and the police division's SWAT unit.

Once the house was surrounded, the occupants were told to come out with their hands up. Five occupants inside did come out shortly afterwards, Williams said. They were met by SWAT and other officers and detained while police investigated and tried to determine who was going to be criminally charged.

Though no officers were struck by the single shot, one officer sustained minor injuries, Williams said. She would not specify the type of injuries that the officer sustained.

Williams said she could not immediately disclose the names of the people who were detained because the investigation was ongoing. She also would not identify who the arrest warrant was for.

Though the incident was over in about an hour or less, Columbus Division of Police cruisers and crime scene units minivans remained for hours as day became night while investigators went through the house.

It was not clear Thursday night if anyone had been formally arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

