No injuries after shot fired during fight outside Nimitz High School, Irving police say

At least one gunshot was fired during a fight in the parking lot of Nimitz High School on Monday afternoon, but no one was injured, according to Irving police.

The school was placed on lockdown during the incident about noon, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped, and two people were taken into custody, police said.

School release will be at the regular time Monday afternoon, and police will have extra officers on campus for the rest of the day.