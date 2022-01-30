No injuries in Sunday afternoon shooting at Price Cutter, Springfield police say

Those doing some weekend grocery shopping at the Price Cutter on St. Louis and National were interrupted Sunday afternoon when shots erupted from the parking lot.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Springfield Police officers responded to Price Cutter after shots were reported coming from the parking lot.

According to officials, the initial investigation indicates that a black sedan and a grey charger pulled into the parking lot and began firing at each other.

Observers said they heard roughly 20 shots ring out and officers recovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot and surrounding streets. According to police, no one was injured and no property was damaged.

Both cars then fled the scene, according to police, with the sedan heading westbound down McDaniel and the charger heading eastbound.

Springfield Police currently don't know why the shots were fired and are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or to make an anonymous tip call 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: No one injured in Sunday shooting at Price Cutter, police say