One injured, suspect arrested in shooting on Muskingum University campus

One person was injured, and police arrested a suspect after a shooting Friday evening on the Muskingum University campus in New Concord, according to the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office and a university spokesperson.

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said the victim, later identified by the university as a player with the visiting Olivet College baseball team, was shot multiple times. Little information was immediately available, including the status of the victim, as Lutz said more information was currently being gathered.

According to a notice by the university Friday evening, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the North Turf, located on the campus of the school of 1,500 students in New Concord, about 16 miles northeast of Zanesville. All Muskingum faculty, staff members and students are uninjured.

Columbus nightclub shooting:2 dead, 4 injured in early-morning shooting at nightclub on Columbus' South High Street

The university put a shelter-in-place order into effect immediately after getting the call at 7:23 p.m. but lifted the order at 9:15 p.m., after police arrested a suspect, Lutz said, based on witness descriptions.

As of Saturday morning, police had not released the names of the suspect and victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his condition remained unknown as of Saturday morning.

Jennifer Shaver, a university spokesperson, said in an 11 p.m. news release that the university has canceled all weekend athletic events. It was due to play Olivet in baseball again Sunday.

