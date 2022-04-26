No injuries were reported after two school buses were struck by gunfire near a Milwaukee school

Two school buses were struck by gunfire on the 1000 block of N. 12th Street Monday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. No injuries were reported.

During an argument, several individuals exchanged gunfire, striking two buses shortly before 3 p.m., police said. The bus drivers were the only people on the buses at the time.

The location of the incident was near the Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, 1017 North 12th Street.

Milwaukee police are continuing to seek a known suspect and several unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips App.

The incident follows a brutal and violent weekend in Milwaukee. From Friday through Sunday, Milwaukee police reported three homicides and 19 victims of nonfatal shootings across 20 incidents.

“The common denominator: firearms,” Chief Jeffrey Norman said at a Monday news conference. “We need the public. We need the assistance of those who see those carrying firearms to intervene. We need those who can step up and be that voice of reason, because we’re seeing violence where it should not be at.”

How to find support:

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-Hour Mental Health Crisis Line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's Child Mobile Crisis and Trauma Response Team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

