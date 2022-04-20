No injury reported after man in wheelchair hit by vehicle

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at Third Street and Wabash Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, according to a report filed with police at 6:41 a.m. He was checked by paramedics. No injury was reported.

A white Ford Explorer hit a house in the 400 block of W. Sixth Street, Dover, according to a report made to police at 4:49 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was arrested early Saturday on charges of domestic violence and assault in the 200 block of Hammersly Drive in the village of Tuscarawas, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly threw a beer bottle at a woman. It hit her.

In New Philadelphia, a 57-year-old man from Mulberry Street was charged with domestic violence Tuesday night.

A 47-year-old man from the 200 block of Fifth Street NE, New Philadelphia, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday after allegedly assaulting his wife.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Saturday after an incident involving his wife in the 200 block of W. Seventh Street, Dover, according to police.

A truck was reported to have been stolen early Sunday from the 100 block of Poplar Street NE in Bolivar, according to the sheriff's department.

A man said a spark plug wire was removed from his motorcycle while it was parked in the 10000 block of state Route 212 NE in the Bolivar area on Friday night, according to the sheriff's department.

A shotgun and knife were taken during a home break-in the 2100 block of E. High Avenue, Goshen Township, according to a report filed Friday with the sheriff's department.

A Tuscarawas County jail inmate told a deputy Friday that a woman stole money from him after he gave her his debit card. She was to put money on his account for the jail commissary. He claimed she withdrew more than the amount he requested.

A truck hit a building in the 1000 block of Commercial Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, according to a report filed Monday morning with police.

Super Jems Car Wash, 1431 Kaderly St. NW, New Philadelphia, reported a break-in Sunday. Keys and coins were taken. Coin machines were ripped out.

A beer bottle was thrown through the front window of a house in the 300 block of South Avenue, Dover, according to a police report filed at 12:34 a.m. Monday.

Giant Eagle in Dover recovered $340 worth of merchandise from a shoplifting incident on Saturday morning, according to police. Store personnel were unsure how much was concealed in the suspect's backpack.

Burglary was reported Friday in the 200 block of W. Shafer Avenue in Dover.

A fight was reported at Dover City Park on Friday afternoon. A man reportedly chased two children around. An adult stopped to help the children. Someone was struck with a stick, according to a police report.

A catalytic converter was taken sometime in the past three weeks from a vehicle in the 200 block of 21st Street SE near New Philadelphia, according to a report given to a deputy sheriff on Tuesday.

A child told a deputy Tuesday that another juvenile touched her inappropriately at a business in the 9700 block of U.S. Route 250 in the Strasburg area. The case was sent to the detective bureau.

A man from Gunther Miller Road SW in the Stone Creek area told a deputy Tuesday that someone in Florida created checks with his routing number. When the person tried to cash them, they bounced. The victim confronted the suspect, who said they would destroy the rest of the checks.

A woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account after she lost her wallet. She told New Philadelphia police on Monday that she last remembered seeing her wallet at a business in that city on Friday.

A man told Dover police Wednesday that his Speedway card was used after he dropped his wallet outside his friend's home.

