No investors has access to payments bank data - Paytm CEO Sharma

FILE PHOTO: Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm's parent One97 Communications, speaks during the launch of a Citibank and Paytm credit card in Mumbai
Aditya Kalra
·1 min read

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Investors in India's Paytm do not have access to customer data of its payments bank, its CEO told Reuters in an interview on Monday, seeking to allay concerns over reports of user data being leaked to Chinese firms.

The Reserve Bank of India last week barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank, without elaborating further.

Paytm has denied a news report from Bloomberg that said earlier on Monday RBI found Paytm Payments Bank's servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the firm.

In an interview with Reuters, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said "there is no access of any bank customer data to anyone, any investor."

Sharma added Paytm was confident of addressing RBI's concerns at the earliest.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Recommended Stories

  • Investors in India's Paytm have no access to payments bank data, CEO says

    Investors in India's Paytm do not have access to customer data of its payments bank, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told Reuters in an interview on Monday, seeking to allay concerns over reports of user data being leaked to Chinese firms. Paytm is backed by China's Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group. The Reserve Bank of India last week barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems, citing "material" supervisory concerns observed in the bank, without elaborating further.

  • Missing 14-year-old girl Genevieve Brinson found dead in an abandoned car in California

    ‘Through investigation, it was determined she had been living in the abandoned vehicle with a friend,’ police said

  • Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

    Louisville man found guilty of raping 14-year-old girl

  • Stanley Police investigate weekend homicide

    One person died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound to the head in Stanley on Saturday.

  • Laurence Fox taken down by Gary Lineker over Homes for Ukraine scheme

    The former footballer told the 'Lewis' star he should have left it to his dad.

  • Man accused of sexual misconduct at IL-run facility now charged with child molestation

    Charles W. Mills continued to receive a paycheck from the state for more than a year while on administrative leave.

  • Carrollton Ridge residents desperate to stop gun violence after watching beloved neighbor die: ‘Too much hate’

    Terrell Windman was dozing off on the couch Wednesday evening when suddenly, she awoke to the sound of nearby gunshots and instinctively hit the floor. Then she heard someone screaming and ran outside. There, diagonally across the street from her Carrollton Ridge rowhouse, a horrific scene was unfolding, Windman recalled in an interview. Her beloved neighbor — the godfather of her young daughter ...

  • Drone Footage Shows Superyacht Under Investigation for Putin Links

    US intelligence officials told the New York Times that they were investigating a superyacht docked in Italy for possible links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.The yacht, named Scheherazade, is docked at Marina di Carrara on the west coast of Italy.This drone footage of the yacht was taken by Carlo Demicheli on April 22, 2021.The Italian Sea Group, which runs the port, said in a statement that the yacht was not associated with Putin.“The Italian Sea Group, on the basis of the documentation in its possession and following the findings of the checks carried out by the relevant authorities, declares that the 140 meter yacht Scheherazade, currently in the shipyard for maintenance work, is not attributable to the property of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the group said. Credit: Carlo Demicheli via Storyful

  • Putin’s young victims: Faces of children killed by war as Ukraine says 90 die Russian ‘atrocities’

    An 18-month-old baby is among the children who have been killed in Putin’s bloody invasion

  • Japan urges crypto firms to comply with sanctions against Russia

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese authorities ordered crypto exchanges on Monday not to process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. The step was taken after a Group of Seven (G7) statement on Friday that said Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth." There are growing concerns among G7 advanced economies that cryptocurrencies are being used by Russian entities as a loophole for financial sanctions imposed upon the country for invading Ukraine.

  • Russia follows through on retaliation promise, bans Instagram

    Russia has banned Instagram as it promised days earlier.

  • Far-right activist Ammon Bundy arrested by Idaho police at hospital protest

    Gubernatorial candidate was key figure in infamous standoffs over federal control of public lands

  • Dutch, Australians launch case against Moscow over MH17

    The Dutch and Australian governments have launched a legal case against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization seeking to hold Moscow accountable for its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. The case announced Monday in The Hague and Canberra is the latest bid to hold Russia legally responsible for the missile strike that brought down the passenger jet over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board. An international investigation concluded that the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight was shot down from territory held by separatist rebels using a Buk missile system that was driven into Ukraine from a Russian military base and then returned to the base.

  • Florida police make arrest in West Point cadets' overdoses on fentanyl-laced cocaine

    Wilton Manors police said six men and a woman overdosed in Florida on Thursday. Five of them are West Point cadets, including two football players.

  • 4 401(k) Mistakes You Don't Even Realize You're Making

    You're maxing out the company match in your 401(k), so that'll eventually fund your retirement, right? Contributing regularly to your 401(k) and collecting your full match are great starting points for funding a comfortable retirement. Make sure that's not happening with a quick self-check against the four 401(k) missteps below.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    My personal opinion is that Warren Buffett has the best approach. The legendary investor has led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in building up its cash stockpile. At the same time, though, Buffett has been selectively buying a few stocks that look attractive.

  • The stock market's fear index is sending mixed signals to investors and that could mean a bottom is near, Fundstrat says

    Whenever the VIX fell 5% on the same day the S&P 500 fell 1%, stocks were positive one year later 100% of the time.

  • Could This Warren Buffett Recommendation Be Your Ticket to a Million-Dollar Portfolio?

    It's a common myth that the people who do well in the stock market are investing geniuses with a knack for choosing the right companies. Warren Buffett has famously said that for everyday investors, putting money into an S&P 500 index fund is a solid bet. Now to be clear, it's not that Buffett himself needs to rely on index funds.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in

  • Rivian since IPO is ‘a bad episode out of the Twilight Zone’: Wedbush's Dan Ives

    Rivian (RIVN) is losing its momentum after the electric vehicle carmaker halved its production forecast due to ongoing supply chain challenges.