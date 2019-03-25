No, that iOS 12.2 update did not just give 5G to your AT&T iPhone

Sorry, AT&T iPhone users. We hate to break it to you but just because you downloaded iOS 12.2 doesn't mean that your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS or XS Max just became a 5G phone.

The new update, released Monday, brings a host of new features including Apple News+, new Animoji and support for the new AirPods hitting store shelves this week. It does not, however, bring 5G.

That new "5G E" logo? It's not 5G but rather AT&T's marketing that has now expanded to Apple devices after popping up on Samsung and LG Android phones in recent months.

Prominently featured in TV and online ads, the rebranding is all part of a bid to make people think AT&T has a massive headstart on 5G over rivals Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile.

Unlike real, faster 5G – which AT&T is actually rolling out across the country and will require new devices with the proper hardware inside – 5G E is no different from the 4G LTE service you were getting in the same location yesterday. It's simply deliberately confusing marketing.

A recent report from mobile analytics firm Opensignal found that AT&T's 5G E network was slower than Verizon and T-Mobile's 4G LTE service.

AT&T disputes Opensignal's findings, calling the methodology "flawed."

"Reporting on the ‘real-world experience of 5G Evolution’ without verifying tests of capable devices were done while in a 5G Evolution coverage area misrepresents the actual 5G Evolution user experience," the company said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

AT&T justifies using the indicator as a way to show that compatible devices are "5G Evolution-capable and in a 5G Evolution area," even though performance-wise the network is not actually 5G.

iOS 12.2 is out. And it includes... AT&T 5G E for iPhones 8 and later. pic.twitter.com/X4ZeOOwawQ — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) March 25, 2019

When it comes to the marketing madness the company is actually pretty proud of what it started. When asked about the new term at CES in January, AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan said that by using the term, he's frustrating his competitors. "If I've now (occupied) beachfront real estate in my competitors' heads, that makes me smile."

"They're frustrated, and they are going to do what they do."

After AT&T first began rolling out the 5G E name on Android phones in January, T-Mobile and Verizon both shot back at AT&T for its deception on Twitter and in full-page ads, respectively.

In February, Sprint sued AT&T in New York over the marketing, claiming that AT&T is engaging in false advertising.

More 5G E: AT&T is labeling phones '5G Evolution.' Don't be fooled, they aren't 5G

Verizon's 5G launch: Verizon's mobile 5G network goes live on April 11, starting in Chicago and Minneapolis

More Apple: Apple goes big on premium services: Apple TV+ streaming, News+, Arcade and new credit card

AT&T and T-Mobile both did this nonsense before during the transition from 3G to 4G LTE in order to make it appear as if they were keeping up with the nationwide 4G LTE network Verizon was building. Clearly, that marketing worked well enough for AT&T that it is willing to confuse consumers again.

The first 5G phones withthe proper chips necessary to connect to actual 5G networks, Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G and LG's V50 ThinQ 5G, are slated to be released this spring.

Follow Eli Blumenthal on Twitter @eliblumenthal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No, that iOS 12.2 update did not just give 5G to your AT&T iPhone