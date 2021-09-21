No ministers' meeting on Iran nuclear deal at U.N., says EU's Borrell

European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Michelle Nichols

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will not meet with Iran at the United Nations this week to discuss a return to nuclear deal talks, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday.

Diplomats were tentatively planning for a ministerial meeting of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders.

"Some years it happens, some years it doesn't happen. It's not in the agenda," said Borrell, who acts as coordinator for the nuclear deal - known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"But the important thing is not this ministerial meeting, but the will of all parties to resume negotiations in Vienna," he said, adding that he would meet with his new Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday.

The world powers held six rounds of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Vienna to try and work out how both can return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which was abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

Trump reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, which then started breaching curbs on its nuclear programme. Tehran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes only.

The Vienna talks were adjourned in June after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's president and took office in August. Borrell said he would push Amirabdollahian on Tuesday to resume talks as soon as possible.

"After the elections the new presidency asked for the delay in order to take fully take stock of the negotiations and understand better everything about this very sensitive file," Borrell said. "The summer has already passed by and we expect that the talks can be resuming soon in Vienna."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier on Monday that the negotiations must restart, signalling that there would be a ministerial meeting of the nuclear deal parties.

"We need to take advantage of this week to restart these talks. Iran must accept to return as quickly as possible by appointing its representatives for the negotiations," he said.

Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Submarine deal ‘about reinforcing our security — not France’

    A minister on Monday sought to calm tensions with France amid the ongoing diplomatic row over Britain’s new military alliance with the US and Australia. Foreign Office minister James Cleverly said the agreement between the countries “is not about France”, insisting the deal to help Australia build nuclear-powered submarines was essential to reinforcing the UK’s defence and security. “The agreement we have come to with the United States of America and Australia about submarine manufacture is not about France,” Mr Cleverly told Sky News.

  • World powers to meet with Iran at U.N. to push for return to nuclear talks -France

    Ministers from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will meet with Iran at the United Nations later this week to try to give fresh momentum to stalled talks over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal, France's foreign minister said on Monday. A sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington was adjourned in June after hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was elected Iran's president.

  • EU backs France in submarine dispute, asking: Is America back?

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia's scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a U.S. and British deal. Speaking after the closed-door meeting on the sidelines annual U.N. gathering of world leaders, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said "more cooperation, more coordination, less fragmentation" was needed to achieve a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region where China is the major rising power. Australia said last week it would cancel an order for conventional submarines from France and instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-SECURITY/AUSTRALIA-FRANCE/jnpweyabzpw/USA-SECURITY-AUSTRALIA.jpg with U.S. and British technology after striking a security partnership with those countries under the name AUKUS.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • The Quietly Rebellious Art of Iranian Women and What We Can Learn From Them

    These artists take our worn stereotypes about femininity, religion, and war and push them out of context nudging us to see them differently.

  • Sears closes final store, Netflix wins big at Emmy Awards

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick give their latest takes, including the spike in stories surrounding the close of Sears' last department store and the biggest takeaways from the 2021 Emmys as streaming services win big.

  • Gunman 'liquidated' in Russian university shooting

    The gunman was himself killed after the shootings at Perm State University, around 1,300 km (800 miles) east of Moscow, Natalia Pechishcheva, a university spokesperson, said."He was liquidated," she said. Footage from the scene showed his prone body on the ground outside.Earlier media footage from the scene showed students jumping from first-floor windows to escape the building, landing heavily on the ground before running to safety.Students built barricades out of chairs to stop the shooter from entering their classrooms, they said.Local media identified the gunman as an 18-year-old student who had earlier posted a social media photo of himself posing with a rifle, helmet and ammunition."I've thought about this for a long time, it's been years and I realized the time had come to do what I dreamt of," he said on a social media account attributed to him that was later taken down.He indicated his actions had nothing to do with politics or religion but were motivated by hatred.

  • France is doing everything it can to show its anger at a cancelled $50 billion submarine contract, shocking officials in the US, UK, and Australia

    France recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia in fury after Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with French firm Naval Group.

  • U.S. shouldn’t punish Haitians at the border. This country is to blame for their misery | Opinion

    The Biden administration’s response to last week’s arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, Texas — a massive, illegal expulsion airlift — may reduce some criticism from immigration opponents, but it will not reduce the arrivals of Haitians at our borders. The United States can only reduce migration pressure from Haiti by ending decades-long policies that have undermined Haiti’s democracy and economy and forced Haitians into the desperate measures we see at Del Rio.

  • Mark Hamill Trolls Pro-Trump 'J6' Rally With A Blunt 'Star Wars' Comparison

    Hamill compared the event to the worst "Star Wars" moment of all time.

  • Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

    Xi may be moving China to economic system 'that doesn't exist anywhere in the world'

  • Anti-Trump Lincoln Project targets Texas governor with ad showing wall of COVID-19 coffins

    The Lincoln Project is calling out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott after a television ad blasting his handling of the coronavirus pandemic was pulled.

  • This $100,000 Donation by Matt Gaetz Raises All the Eyebrows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyOn the day Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial began in the Senate, the campaign for embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)—reportedly under federal investigation since the summer for alleged sex crimes with an underage teen—made by far its largest ever political contribution: $100,000 to a mysterious nonprofit created to defend the then-president.While that donation may not sound out of the ordinary, it stands out for a number of reasons. For one

  • Mossad assassinated Iran's top nuclear scientist using an AI-powered, remote-controlled machine gun, report says

    Israel assassinated nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh using an AI-powered weapon that required no on-site operatives, per The New York Times.

  • Angry France opens UN session with cold shoulder for Antony Blinken

    NEW YORK CITY, New York — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has no intention of meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, leaving the task of mollifying French anger over U.S. and British partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines to President Joe Biden.

  • Biden’s communication woes leave allies questioning U.S. loyalty

    Boris Johnson told reporters on his way to the U.N. General Assembly on Sunday night he didn't believe it was likely that the U.S. would agree to lift its ban on vaccinated foreign travelers this week. Hours later, the White House did exactly that.Why it matters: For the second time in less than a week, a major U.S. foreign policy decision by the Biden administration appears to have caught one of its closest allies by surprise. And neither was the first time, either.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • AOC, Ilhan Omar denounce Border Patrol whipping Haitian migrants as a 'stain on our country' and 'human rights abuses'

    Thousands of Haitian migrants have sought to enter the US as their country faces endemic poverty and violence on top of ongoing political turmoil.

  • Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt

    Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announced they would attach a debt-ceiling suspension to a government-funding bill, daring the GOP. McConnell answered.

  • Charanjit Singh Channi: What Punjab leadership change says about Congress

    The crisis in Punjab sees the party shying from the status quo - is this a sign of things to come?

  • Chris Wallace Says He Occupies ‘So Much Space In Donald Trump’s Brain Rent-Free’

    "I’m not talking about him, but yet he still wants to talk about the Sept. 29, 2020 debate," the Fox News host said.