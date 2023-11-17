No, that isn’t Princess Diana’s ‘ghost’ in ‘The Crown,’ show creator says

Princess Diana appears beyond the grave in “The Crown’s” final season, with its first four episodes having been released on Nov. 16

In addition to setting into place the pieces building up to Diana's fatal car accident, the series details the aftermath of her death as well. The show's creators have been known to take historical liberties with their chronicling of the British monarchy and its cast of characters. Still, it's this season's episodes in which Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles speak with the princess after her untimely death that has sparked criticism from viewers.

"This was such an overreach," wrote one viewer on X about the then-Prince Charles' depicted conversation with the late princess. "Strange scene. I stopped crying immediately."

"I bet it took a lot of guts to propose that scene, but clearly no brain," wrote another.

Elizabeth Debicki, Princess Diana (Netflix)

Speaking to Variety in a recent profile interview, the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, explained that while Diana appears to visit her ex-husband and former mother-in-law in the series, she’s not exactly a ghost.

“I never imagined it as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense,” Morgan explained. “It was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind. Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively.”

In a separate interview with Deadline, Morgan underlined further that Diana’s posthumous appearance is meant to anthropomorphize the grief that the queen and prince might have felt in her absence.

“The word 'ghost' is unhelpful, I was never writing anything from a supernatural perspective, not at all,” he explained. “It was more an indication that, when someone has just passed, they’re still vivid in the minds of all those close to them and love them. And sometimes it’s impossible to keep them out of the minds. It felt to me more like an extension of her in real life rather than a ghost.”

Elizabeth Debicki, who revives her role as Diana for the series one last time, echoed Morgan’s stance to Deadline. According to the actor, Diana’s appearance after death works more as a manifestation of the long shadow that her death would ultimately cast.

“I’ve always been very intrigued by Peter’s brain, and I think that it’s an interesting, beautiful way to have a conversation about the experience of grief,” Debicki added in the interview.

“I think that that is how we approached it as well. It’s such a slippery, human, crashing, impossible thing to reckon with, the loss of somebody, and I think that his way of imagining that was very beautiful to me, and it made sense.”

Season Six, Part One of “The Crown” debuted Nov. 16 on Netflix. Season Six, Part Two is set to debut on Dec. 14.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com