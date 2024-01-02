Michigan player wins jackpot, but 3 Kentucky retailers sold Powerball tickets worth $50K

Kentuckians may have missed out on the $842.2 million New Year’s Day Powerball jackpot, but a few players did get lucky when three tickets each worth $50,000 sold in the state.

Winning tickets for the game sold in Louisville, Georgetown and Verona, a Kentucky Lottery news release announced Tuesday.

According to the state agency, two winning tickets each worth $50,000 in the Dec. 30 drawing were sold at:

Circle K No. 3312, 14000 Taylorsville Road in Louisville

Verona Hop Shop No. 1410, 2832 Verona-Mudlick Road in Verona

The winning numbers for the Dec. 30 drawing were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and Powerball 7.

Another $50,000 ticket, this one for the New Year’s Day drawing, sold at Fast Lane Tobacco at 1043 Lexington Road in Georgetown. The winning numbers for the Jan. 1 drawing are 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball 1.

All three winning tickets matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball, resulting in a $50,000 prize.

According to the lottery, winners should sign the back of their ticket, keep them in a safe place and claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. Winners must claim their prize in person at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville, located at 1011 West Main St. The agency advises calling 1-877-789-4532 to make an appointment.

The jackpot Powerball ticket for the New Year’s Day drawing was sold in Michigan, with the grand prize at an estimated $842.2 million.

The next Powerball drawing is set to take place at 11 p.m. Wednesday with an estimated $20 million jackpot prize. Tickets are available from lottery retailers and also online at the Kentucky Lottery’s official website.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

