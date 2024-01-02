No jackpot winner, but NJ lottery players win big playing Powerball

The $842.4 million Powerball jackpot may have been won in Michigan, but New Jersey lottery players won lots of big prizes last week playing the multi-state game.

Fourteen tickets last week sold in NJ hit for prizes of at least $50,000, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Tuesday.

The Powerball run ended on New Year's Day with the lottery's fifth largest jackpot and the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. In Monday's drawing alone, 94,000 New Jerseyans won over $500,000 in prizes, the New Jersey Lottery stated.

Here's a look at the Garden State's big winners from Christmas Day to New Year's Day:

$200,000 - Dec. 30, Jackpocket (online third-party app)

$200,000 - Dec. 30, Jackpocket (online third-party app)

$150,000 - Dec. 27, Jackpocket (online third-party app)

$50,000 - Dec. 25, Lukoil on River Road in Edgewater (Bergen County)

$50,000 - Dec. 25, 7-Eleven on Broadway in Fair Lawn (Bergen County)

$50,000 - Dec. 25, 7-Eleven on Radio Road in Little Egg Harbor (Ocean County)

$50,000 - Dec. 27, Pick It Plus West Bay Avenue, Barnegat (Ocean Couty)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, ShopRite on West Route 70 in Marlton (Burlington County)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, Classic Wine and Liquor on Fort Dix Street in Wrightstown (Burlington County)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, Charlie's Liquor on Gheysens Avenue in Vineland (Cumberland County)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, Fiesta Pilipino Restaurant and Grocery on Route 27 in Colonia (Middlesex County)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, Paddock Liquors on Monmouth Road, West Long Branch (Monmouth County)

$50,000 - Dec. 30, AJ Seabra Supermarket on Liberty Avenue in Hillside (Union County)

$50,000 - Jan. 1, Jackpocket (online third-party app)

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

