No jail for ex Fresno County high school basketball coach convicted of sex crime

Former Parlier High School boys basketball coach Anthony Lepore was sentenced to probation Friday for having sexual contact with a student in 2014.

Lepore, who also was the school’s math teacher, must also register as a sex offender for the two years of his probation.

Judge Michael Idiart sentenced Lepore to 90 days jail — but suspended that, allowing Lepore to serve that time though the adult offender work program.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Lepore was surrounded by several supporters, who spoke on his behalf.

Prosecutor Nicole Galstan objected to notion that Lepore wasn’t to blame for his actions.

“There has been a failure to take responsibility and to acknowledge his wrong doing,” Galstan said. “It has been a constant list of excuses. There has also been numerous attempts to blame the victim and attempts to treat Mr. Lepore as just a young guy with too many hormones, what was he to do. The people find that offensive.”

In November, Lepore pleaded no contest to a felony charge of sexual penetration by foreign object of a victim under the age of 18. The district attorney dropped the charge of arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd or lascivious behavior.

Lepore was in his first year of teaching when he was arrested.

