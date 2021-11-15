No jail sentence for former judge who gets convicted of three crimes but avoids admitting guilt

Nov. 15—NASHUA — Former Circuit Court judge Julie Introcaso was convicted Monday of three misdemeanors in a document-tampering scandal but avoided any jail time as part of a plea bargain with state prosecutors.

Introcaso, who resigned as a judge in the Nashua family court in February, will have to perform 100 hours of community service. And if she gets in trouble over the next two years, a judge could sentence her to 12 months in the county jail.

The Bedford resident appeared at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday morning. She spoke clearly and forcefully when entering an Alford plea, which allowed the case to go forward without her admitting any guilt.

Robin Partello, the divorced Nashua mother whose complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee sparked the case, said she was disappointed that the former judge was not sent to jail. Doing so would provide a deterrent to other judges, she said.

"My confidence in the judiciary is pretty low at this point. That's unfortunate, but that's the work of Julie Introcaso," Partello said.

The judge who heard the case, Superior Court Judge Charles Temple, said there was no point in jailing Introcaso, 57, who lost her job, her career and her reputation. He also said there was no worry she would commit the crime again.

"She's lost her position as a judge. She won't be altering or falsifying anything in a courtroom," Temple said.

Last year, former Attorney General Gordon MacDonald brought felony charges against Introcaso.

Introcaso "whited out" two hand-written orders that went against Partello. Those orders dealt with payments to the case's guardian ad-litem, a close friend of Introacaso who should not have been involved in any of the judge's cases.

The court system subsequently admitted that the guardian ad-litem, Kathleen Sternenberg, was appointed to nine of Introcaso's cases.

Partello estimated the "white outs" stretched her court case on for another three years and cost her an additional $60,000; she has had to pay $10,000 to Sternenberg, she said.

Story continues

"The true victim in this case is my child," she told Temple.

Geoffrey W.R. Ward, chief of the Attorney General's Criminal Justice Bureau, stressed that Introcaso used correction fluid to alter the documents while under investigation by the Judicial Conduct Committee.

That action impacted the JCC investigation but not the Partello court case; by the time the judge had used the correction fluid, she had already disclosed the Sternenberg conflict and recused herself from the Partello case.

"Her judicial decisions, right or wrong, are not involved in the charges," Ward said.

The Introcaso case has been closely watched by Partello and a group of family court participants who have appeared before Introcaso. They had filed papers asking to officially intervene in the case.

Temple rejected that effort, but he allowed Partello to address the court before sentencing, noting that at one point Introcaso speculated that Partello may have altered the court records.

Introcaso was represented by former Attorney General Michael Delaney. He said she received outstanding evaluations from fellow lawyers, court staff and citizens who appeared before her.

"She had a distinguished public service career," Delaney said.

Introcaso pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of tampering with public records and one count of unsworn falsification, for lying under oath to the Judicial Conduct Committee.

In his final remarks, Temple told Introcaso she was intelligent and engaging.

"I really hope you can rebuild your life and have a profound impact on others," he said.

mhayward@unionleader.com