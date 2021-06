In The Know

At one Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas, marriage is on the menu. The option for a Crunchwrap-filled wedding has existed since 2017, but it's now going viral on TikTok . It's all thanks to user @heathersrad, who posted a video detailing the experience. Her TikTok provides a tour inside the chain's flagship Taco Bell Cantina, which is essentially a higher-end, alcohol-serving version of a normal Taco Bell. The entire wedding experience costs $600 and includes space for 25 guests to occupy the Taco Bell "chapel" for 30 minutes total. That also includes a reception featuring customized T-shirts, a Taco 12-Pack for snacking and even a Cinnabon cake. Meanwhile, the bride has the option to walk down the aisle with a literal bouquet made of sauce packets. "The $1,500 goes toward food and alcohol," @heathersrad said in her clip. "So usually most of that goes to alcohol because the food is very affordable"