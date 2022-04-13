No jail time for Mishawaka physician who drove through protesters, medical license at risk

SOUTH BEND — Mishawaka family physician Glenn Wheet will not receive jail time for his criminal recklessness conviction after driving through a crowd of protesters at a racial injustice demonstration in downtown Mishawaka on July 4, 2020.

This screen grab from video shows a minivan driving through a crowd of protesters on Main Street in Mishawaka on July 4, 2020. Photo provided

Instead, St. Joseph County Superior Court Judge John Marnocha elected to treat Wheet's conviction as a misdemeanor, which is allowed by Indiana law in certain cases, saying that his actions, though "stupid" and "impatient," were not politically charged.

The judge gave Wheet one year of probation and a $1,000 fine.

"You made what, I would say, is a stupid choice," Marnocha said at Wheet's sentencing on Wednesday morning. "Smart people make stupid choices. It was an impatient choice."

Marnocha also noted Wheet's lack of criminal history when issuing his sentence. During the hearing, Wheet apologized for the offense and his attorney — Jeff Kimmell — emphasized the work he does in the community as a doctor.

More: Jury: Mishawaka doctor who drove through protesters guilty of criminal recklessness

Kimmell also said Wheet's conviction has put his medical license in jeopardy, though a misdemeanor sentence increases his chances of being able to keep it.

"I deeply regret the actions I took on that day that led us here," said Wheet, whose medical practice is on Lincolnway West, less than a mile from the Main Street bridge where the incident occurred.

Glenn Wheet

Deputy prosecuting attorney Kristen Kocsis did not take a position on Wheet's sentencing.

Wheet was convicted at a trial last month where he testified that he was taking his son to Meijer when he happened upon a crowd of protesters blocking the Main Street bridge. He initially turned off onto Front Street, but then came back around a few minutes later.

Prosecutors argued Wheet caused a substantial risk of injury by knowingly driving over a set of traffic cones and into the crowd, albeit at a slow speed. During his testimony, Wheet maintained he was “under attack” by protesters who “swarmed” his car as he drove over a line of cones. He also said that he didn’t realize the cones were there until he ran over them.

Story continues

Protesters who testified during the trial said they planned to march from Battell Park to the police station, but then changed their plans when they saw police had put up traffic cones to block traffic on the Main Street bridge.

From there, some described Wheet as "inching" through the crowd before accelerating up the bridge, while others said he was "driving through the people." Some protesters then began banging on Wheet’s car after it crossed the first line of cones on the south side of the bridge and neared demonstrators.

Medical license

Though Wheet will not spend time in jail, his arrest and conviction could still cause him to lose his medical license. On March 3, the status of his medical license was listed as "valid to practice while under review" on the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency’s website.

On Wednesday, the license was listed as active.

In Indiana, investigations into professional licenses are not contingent on criminal charges and are looked into separately by the state Attorney General's consumer protection division. In most cases, the Attorney General's office opens an investigation if a complaint is filed, though state officials have previously told the Tribune criminal arrests or convictions can lead to an investigation as well.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Kristen Kocsis speaks to reporters outside the St. Joseph Superior courthouse after a jury found Glenn Wheet guilty of criminal recklessness on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022,

In court Wednesday, Kimmell said Wheet's license is active, but noted that state officials could still investigate the matter.

"A conviction for a misdemeanor would be far less likely to result in a revocation than a felony," Kimmell told the judge.

Wheet was also a member of Memorial Hospital's medical staff, but went on leave shortly after the incident, a Beacon spokeswoman told the Tribune at the time. Beacon representatives did not return messages from reporters asking about the current status of Wheet's affiliation with the hospital.

In this 2006 photo, Dr. Glenn Wheet stands outside the Ellis-Schindler House in downtown Mishawaka, where his practice is located.

A spokesman for the St. Joseph Health System said Wheet does not have any affiliation with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend-area physician Glenn Wheet gets no jail time for felony