No jail time for most protesters charged in obelisk destruction on Santa Fe Plaza

Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·5 min read

May 21—The District Attorney's Office has reached an agreement with all but one of the protesters charged in connection with the October destruction of the Santa Fe Plaza obelisk that will allow them to avoid jail time.

In a move District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said is designed to further reconciliation in the community, the defendants will be allowed to participate in a pre-prosecution diversion program that will include at least some community service.

"It was my promise upon assuming this position that our office would do our best to divert non-violent and first-time offenders from costly and unnecessary incarceration," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "The Obelisk case defendants meet the criteria I set out for diversionary programming. We have reached a resolution after months of careful investigation and negotiation between defendants, their attorneys, and my office that ensures justice while working toward community healing."

But for some Santa Feans, especially longtime residents who are Hispanic, the deal only sparked more controversy.

Former City Councilor Ron Trujillo, who has decried the destruction of the obelisk as well as the removal of a statute of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from a downtown park, said the justice system failed to hold the protesters accountable for their crimes.

"What a crock of crap that these people who were involved in vandalizing city property technically get off with a slap on the wrist," he said. "All this time there was talk about justice, justice will come, these people will be held accountable. Where's the accountability? They're not being held accountable."

Virgil Vigil, president of Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, which is said to be the oldest Spanish fraternal organization in the nation, echoed the sentiment.

"It's a shame that we have people that commit crimes, and they have no punishment for them," he said. "They're criminals."

Vigil and Trujillo laid the blame on Mayor Alan Webber, who had called in June for the removal of the obelisk and two other controversial monuments in the city. The 132-year-old obelisk long had been a source of controversy and deemed racist over its inscriptions, which stated it was dedicated, in part, to the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians."

Efforts to remove the obelisk stalled after the mayor called for its removal, prompting protesters to take matters into their own hands and tear the monument down with a rope and chains on Indigenous Peoples Day.

The toppling of the obelisk exposed long-simmering racial tensions in the city, which seemed to resurface with Thursday's announcement.

"These out-of-town transplants don't care about our people or our culture," Vigil said, referring to Webber and Carmack-Altwies.

In a statement, Webber said the agreement between the District Attorney's Office and seven of the eight defendants holds those charged in connection with the toppling of the obelisk "accountable for restitution to the community, so justice is served."

"It also engages all parties in a process of restorative justice that aims to heal wounds and reconcile grievances," Webber said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias said first-time offenders charged with nonviolent offenses would not be facing jail or prison time associated with the crime of criminal damage to property over $1,000 "in this jurisdiction."

"Here we actually have a creative and innovative resolution that looks at the historical trauma — we're not disregarding that — and tries to reconcile that historical trauma but also address the actual harm that was caused by the manner and method by which the defendants removed the obelisk," she said.

One of the defendants, Dylan Wrobel, had also been charged with felony battery on a peace officer. The city said in a news release the police department had been working with the District Attorney's Office and "supports the resolution as agreed to in these cases."

Other defendants in the agreement include Dawn Furlong, Lily Schweitzer, Ryan Witt, Melissa Rose, Lauren Straily and Zachary Young.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the pre-prosecution diversion program will consist of a combination of community service hours and a "restorative justice" approach that will engage defendants and others to determine the next steps. The process will be led by Common Ground Mediation Services.

"The defendants have agreed to participate fully, which includes acknowledgement of their actions, and participation in any resolutions that arise as part of the restorative justice process," the District Attorney's Office news release stated. "Should any of the defendants fail to participate fully, or complete the terms of the program, their cases will be placed back on the court's docket for prosecution."

Exactly what the "resolution" will be remains to be determined.

"I guess 'nebulous' is a good word because it crafts itself" through the process, Padgett Macias said.

The District Attorney's Office is poised to pay $1,500 in seed money for the restorative justice process, and the remainder will be paid by the defendants.

"The program will last a minimum of six months and must be completed within two years," a news release states.

"Both the presence of and the toppling of the Obelisk left people within our community deeply hurting," Carmack-Altwies said in the statement. "I am pleased that we are pursuing a method of justice that will begin to heal those wounds. This is a new and innovative way of dealing with harm in the community that will move us closer to reconciliation."

Of the eight protesters charged with felony counts of damaging property worth over $1,000, only one, gallery owner Stephen Fox, is not part of the agreement with the District Attorney's Office.

"That's mostly because and kind of complicated by the fact that he doesn't have counsel," Padgett said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Recommended Stories

  • Seaboard Foods fails in attempt to delay U.S. hog slaughter limits

    A U.S. judge has denied Seaboard Foods' attempt to delay a federal court decision that would force the nation's second-biggest pig producer to slow the speed of hog slaughtering at a massive Oklahoma pork plant, according to court records. Seaboard in April sought to pursue a 10-1/2-month delay to the decision after U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minnesota ruled against a Trump administration policy that allowed pork plants to slaughter pigs as fast as they want, as long as they prevent food contamination. As the first U.S. pork company to invest in machinery to run slaughter line speeds faster under the rule, Seaboard stands to lose from the decision.

  • Everything You Need to Know as Retail Reopens

    Signs of a retail reawakening abound where COVID-19 is easing.

  • Israel-Gaza: The Democrats' 'tectonic' shift on the conflict

    President Joe Biden has found himself out of step with parts of the Democratic base.

  • JPMorgan's new CFO described as pensive Excel expert with a knack for mentoring

    Jeremy Barnum is not the hard-charging, power-hungry type that people often associate with those in the top echelons of Wall Street. Instead, the man who this week became JPMorgan Chase & Co's finance chief is a studious, detail-oriented person who enjoys mentoring junior staff and does not let his ego get in the way of others' success, according to half a dozen associates who spoke to Reuters. Barnum, 48, would fit in just as well teaching students in an elbow-patched sweater as presenting JPMorgan's strategy in a tailored suit, several said.

  • Lionsgate Senior VP Marc Lorber on Europe’s ACE Series Special Workshop (EXCLUSIVE)

    Aimed at aspiring TV producers, European workshop ACE Series Special is gearing up for its third edition in December. The fledgling event targets experienced producers who are keen on adding a TV series division to their companies or grow their knowledge on the intricacies of developing and producing drama series for international audiences. It has […]

  • KC Southern accepts buyout from Canadian National Railway

    Kansas City Southern has abandoned its agreement to be acquired by Canadian Pacific, choosing instead a competing bid from Canadian National Railway with a bigger price tag, but also greater regulatory risks. The decision Friday comes one day after Canadian Pacific said that it wasn't budging from its initial $25 billion buyout agreement made in March, even after Kansas City Southern said that a richer $33.6 billion bid from Canadian National appeared to be superior. Canadian Pacific has consistently argued that a tie-up between Kansas City and Canadian National would have trouble getting approved by antitrust regulators and as recently as Thursday, said that it would not boost its original offer.

  • ‘In the Heights’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pre-‘Hamilton’ Block Party Is a Blast on the Big Screen

    Before “Hamilton,” there was “In the Heights,” the revolutionary Tony-winning hip-hop musical that put Lin-Manuel Miranda — and the northern tip of Manhattan — on Broadway’s map. Though just 20 minutes from the Great White Way by train, the predominantly Dominican neighborhood might as well have been the North Pole for most New Yorkers (“I’ve […]

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1 and more

    This week's best tech deals include $100 off Apple's Mac Mini M1, $200 Apple's MacBook Pro M1 and $30 off the Roku Streambar.

  • Ontario resuming use of AstraZeneca, but only as second dose

    Canada’s most populous province is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second dose for those who'd received it initially, officials said Friday. Ontario and several other provinces stopped giving out first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier this month on concerns over reported links to rare blood clots, which previously led some European countries to restrict its use. The Ontario government said that decision was also based on the increased supply of alternative vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and a downward trend in cases.

  • U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department's acts during Donald Trump's presidency. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson gave the Justice Department until May 24 to appeal a decision she issued earlier this month that faulted Barr for how he publicly summarized Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report and ordered the release of a related internal memo. A group of U.S. Senate Democrats on May 14 urged Garland not to appeal Jackson's decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions need to be exposed quickly.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has hired a new attorney in his homicide case

    Kyle Rittenhouse retained attorney Corey Chirafisi on Friday, just before a final pre-trial hearing in his homicide case.

  • Fans speculate that James Charles was originally in Bella Poarch's 'Build a B*tch' music video, but cut after his sexting scandal

    Footage circulating on TikTok suggests that Charles, who has recently been embroiled in scandal, was cut from the final version of the music video.

  • She Was Raped, Strangled, Set Alight in a Field. Cops Say They’ve Found Her Killer.

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s OfficeAfter almost four decades, a 75-year-old Texas man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman before strangling her and setting her body on fire in a field—a grisly crime that a notorious self-proclaimed serial killer once insisted was his doing.The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that Thomas Elvin Darnell had been charged with capital murder in connection with Laura Marie Purchase’s March 1983 murder. Darnell was arrested on May 11 in his Kansas home and extradited to Texas on Thursday. He is being held in Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail with no bond.Authorities say Purchase had been missing for months before Darnell sexually assaulted her, then fatally strangled her and set her body ablaze in a wooded area near a highway. Purchase’s nude body, which was left “posed” at the scene, was found on March 17, 1983, by a patrolling deputy who responded to reports of a roadside fire in an area where 18-wheelers were known to congregate. She was positively identified in May 1986. Prior to her murder, Purchase was allegedly living in Houston with a man who went by the nickname “Howie” and played in the local band “Malibu.”Husband Arrested for Murder 11 Years After Claiming Wife Was Shot During Struggle With IntruderDarnell’s arrest marks the second time authorities thought they had solved Purchases’ case. Henry Lee Lucas, also known as The Highway Stalker, originally confessed to the murder before she was even identified. He was convicted of her murder in 1986. Lucas once confessed to committing as many as 600 murders between 1960 and 1983 and was convicted of murdering 11 people and sentenced to death.Lucas’ sentence was ultimately commuted to life in prison in 1998 before he died of natural causes in 2001. At least 200 of Lucas’ murderous confessions have since been debunked, the sheriff’s department said. His murderous spree—and penchant for false confessions—were detailed in Netflix’s The Confession Killer.In 2007, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Cold Case Squad deemed one of those false confessions to be Purchase’s murder after re-testing the DNA found at the crime scene. Lucas’ alleged partner-in-crime, Otis Elwood Toole, was also cleared of any wrongdoing.“In October 2019, Investigators sent the DNA evidence for genealogy testing. An investigative lead generated from that genealogy report showed Thomas Elvin Darnell, a 75-year-old male from Kansas City, Kansas, as a potential suspect. A DNA search warrant for Thomas Darnell was obtained as a result of the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.The discovery sent detectives to Kansas City, Kansas in March to collect a new DNA sample from Darnell. Last month, the sample was determined to be a positive match.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

    Republicans in the Senate are "ready to mount a filibuster" of legislation creating an independent panel to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, as GOP opposition to it is "hardening by the day," Politico reports. Citing interviews with Republicans, Politico writes that there is "almost no path to even opening up debate" on the bill to create the bipartisan commission, let alone a path to actually passing it. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told the outlet that "I don't think there will be 10 votes on our side for it" and that he'd "be surprised" if there's "even a handful." Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has repeatedly expressed opposition to eliminating the filibuster, in an interview "seemed aghast" that Republicans are set to block the commission, Politico wrote. "So disheartening," he said. "It makes you really concerned about our country." Manchin added, when asked if the GOP was abusing the filibuster, that he's "still praying we've still got 10 good solid patriots within that conference." Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) earlier this week announced his opposition to the proposal for the commission, arguing the legislation was "slanted and unbalanced." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised, though, that the Senate will vote on creating the commission. Schumer, Politico writes, plans to bring the bill to the floor while "daring Senate Republicans to block it," and with a GOP filibuster likely, Democrats "see an opportunity to begin making their case to reluctant members that the 60-vote status quo is unsustainable." Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), for example, asked, "How do you go forward if you can't make it work over something like an independent commission?" Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comJustice Department leaders to meet with reporters after more revelations of Trump DOJ surveilling journalistsAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayPrince Harry says he used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' his grief over Diana's death

  • Prince Harry says the media is 'desperately trying to control the narrative' after his step back from the royal family

    Prince Harry discussed the relationship between the British press and the royal family in his Apple TV+ show "The Me You Can't See."

  • Glenn Close reveals even more details about being raised in a 'really awful' religious 'cult'

    The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about her upbringing in the Apple TV Plus documentary, "The Me You Can't See."

  • Prince Harry: my ‘compassionate’ Oprah tell-all interview means reconciliation is possible

    The Duke of Sussex has insisted that his Oprah Winfrey interview was done in “the most compassionate way possible” to pave the way for reconciliation. Speaking on his new Apple TV mental health series, he claimed that the “forces working against” him and the Duchess of Sussex had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK, admitting that their departure was “incredibly sad”. He accused both the Royal family and the media of trying to “smear” the Duchess, 39, in what he described as a “combined effort” that had left her sobbing into her pillow whilst trying not to wake him because he was “carrying too much”. But the Duke said he knew his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, would be proud he was living the life she had wanted for him. He said that “grandma Diana” was one of the first things his two-year-old son, Archie, had said and that he has a photograph of the Princess on his nursery wall. Explaining their decision to give a bombshell interview to Ms Winfrey, in which they accused members of the Royal family of racism and of ignoring their pleas for help when Meghan was suicidal, the Duke insisted that it was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world. “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said. The Queen later issued a statement expressing sadness at the couple's revelations but noting that "recollections may vary".

  • 'Running out of time': Tibetan president-elect warns of cultural genocide

    The top political leader of Tibet's government in exile said on Friday that there is an urgent threat of "cultural genocide" in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Penpa Tsering, who was this month elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), told Reuters that they are committed to a peaceful resolution with China, but Beijing's current policies threaten the future of Tibetan culture.

  • Trump charged US taxpayers $40,000 for Secret Service to use a room at Mar-a-Lago in the months since he left office: WaPo

    Trump moved to his Bedminster, New Jersey resort earlier this month and it's unclear whether he's charging Secret Service to stay or work there.

  • Car buyers still sceptical about going electric, says Ford boss

    The car giant's UK boss tells the BBC says shifting away from petrol and diesel cars will need more government support.