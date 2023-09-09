No, Joe Jonas Doesn't Deserve A Gold Star For Parenting His And Sophie Turner's Kids While She Works In England

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been one of the most beloved celebrity couples since they started dating in 2016.

Robert Kamau / GC Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been one of the most beloved celebrity couples since they started dating in 2016.

They got engaged a year later, and in 2019 they got married in Las Vegas before having a second wedding ceremony in France.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They got engaged a year later, and in 2019 they got married in Las Vegas before having a second wedding ceremony in France.

In 2020, Jonas and Turner became parents as they welcomed their first child together, with their second daughter born in July of last year.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In 2020, Jonas and Turner became parents as they welcomed their first child together, with their second daughter born in July of last year.

While the couple have always maintained a level of privacy around their relationship, what fans have been privy to has always been extremely positive.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Philymack

While the couple have always maintained a level of privacy around their relationship, what fans have been privy to has always been extremely positive.

In fact, Turner has gained a bit of a reputation for the way that she gently roasts her husband — like the time that she posted about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song

Instagram @SophieT / Via Instagram: @sophiet

In fact, Turner has gained a bit of a reputation for the way that she gently roasts her husband — like the time that she posted about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which is thought to have been inspired by Jonas.

She also won high praise for her witty jokes during Netflix's

Netflix

She also won high praise for her witty jokes during Netflix's "Jonas Brothers Family Roast" in 2021.

And just last month she was spotted looking every bit the proud wife as the Jonas Brothers' new tour kicked off in New York City, with Turner being pictured alongside Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas's wives in the crowd.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And just last month she was spotted looking every bit the proud wife as the Jonas Brothers' new tour kicked off in New York City, with Turner being pictured alongside Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas's wives in the crowd.

The 27-year-old actor also posted about the show on her Instagram account, leading the photo carousel with a sweet picture of her kissing Jonas' hand.

Instagram @SophieT

The 27-year-old actor also posted about the show on her Instagram account, leading the photo carousel with a sweet picture of her kissing Jonas' hand.

Which is why fans were so shocked when TMZ reported on Sunday that Turner and Jonas are headed for a divorce.

Ricky Vigil M / GC Images

Which is why fans were so shocked when TMZ reported on Sunday that Turner and Jonas are headed for a divorce.

Less than three weeks after Turner's social media post, sources told the publication that the couple had faced

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Less than three weeks after Turner's social media post, sources told the publication that the couple had faced "serious problems" for at least six months. Insiders then confirmed to People that Jonas, 34, has retained a divorce lawyer.

TMZ also added in their report:

Roberto Ricciuti / Redferns

TMZ also added in their report: "We're told over the last 3 months, Joe has been caring for their 2 young children 'pretty much all of the time,' even as his band was touring. We're told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the U.S.."

And while many are still struggling to wrap their heads around the fact that Jonas and Turner have apparently split, the vast majority of people are also uncomfortable with the comment about Jonas caring for his children.

Gotham / GC Images

And while many are still struggling to wrap their heads around the fact that Jonas and Turner have apparently split, the vast majority of people are also uncomfortable with the comment about Jonas caring for his children.

While Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers, Turner has also been working. The

Marc Piasecki / WireImage

While Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers, Turner has also been working. The "Game of Thrones" child star has been spotted filming a new six-part crime drama, "Joan," in her home country of England.

Discussing the implications of TMZ's source quotes on a Reddit forum, users claimed that it was an obvious attempt to paint Turner in a bad light while lauding Jonas for parenting his own children.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Discussing the implications of TMZ's source quotes on a Reddit forum, users claimed that it was an obvious attempt to paint Turner in a bad light while lauding Jonas for parenting his own children.

Reddit

"Sad as hell that a young mother is going to get dragged through the mud because...wait for it... A father had to take care of his own children. You can't make this shit up," one person wrote.

Reddit

"So crazy if the kids were with her this would not be a story headline. He’s a parent wtf," another wrote. One more echoed: "if it was him filming on another continent and she was taking care of the kids, no one would give a fuck."

Reddit

Someone else pointed out:

Reddit

Someone else pointed out: "The comments about the kids … so he’s being a dad? It’s not like he’s a babysitter for a shitty mum. Joe you’re parenting."

And the sentiment was echoed over on Twitter, where one user wrote:

Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

And the sentiment was echoed over on Twitter, where one user wrote: "OK but if Sophie had been caring for their two children for the last three months while Joe was on tour, that wouldn’t be a story, right? That would just be what you’d expect of a mom."

While another asked:

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / WireImage

While another asked: "I hate how this is phrased, almost praising Joe and putting Sophie down. Why is him taking care of his kids relevant? Why do men get praised for doing things they’re supposed to do when they have children? What is this meant to imply about Sophie?"

Others argued that the context of Turner working in a different country during this time is pretty integral, with it seemingly making more sense for her and Jonas' daughters to stay with him rather than fly back and forth from England.

James Devaney / GC Images

Others argued that the context of Turner working in a different country during this time is pretty integral, with it seemingly making more sense for her and Jonas' daughters to stay with him rather than fly back and forth from England.

Reddit

"Maybe he’s had the kids because she’s on location at her job as an actor," one person commented. Another tweeted: "Breaking News: Man parents his own children while his wife is away at work."

Twitter @jennafabulous / Via Twitter: @jennafabulous

Twitter @agetawaykatie / Via Twitter: @agetawaykatie

"she’s been filming in the UK why are they acting like she abandoned her family," someone else asked. While another retweeted the quote and wrote: "Isn’t she just in another country working?"