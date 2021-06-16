No Joe, nation wants criminal illegal immigrants arrested, deported

Americans overwhelmingly want illegal immigrants accused of major crimes turned over to immigration officials, a harsh rebuke to sanctuary cities and relaxed immigration enforcement of the Biden administration.

In a new survey shared with Secrets, 61% said that illegals facing charges including theft, arson, drug and human trafficking, should be handed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement where they would likely face deportation.

The TIPP Poll, conducted for the National Sheriffs’ Association, however, found Americans more sympathetic to migrants not accused of major crime but still inside the United States illegally.

Americans want criminal illegals detained by ICE. TIPP Poll/National Sheriffs' Association

For them, just 35% want a transfer to ICE while 41% said local law enforcement should “inform” the immigration agency and release them “into the local community.”

“Americans prefer a stricter approach when arresting alleged criminals and a slightly softer approach when arresting migrants who are here illegally but have not engaged in criminal activity,” said Mark Dannels, the sheriff of Cochise County, Ariz., and the chairman of the NSA’s border security committee.

In both cases, he stressed, Americans want ICE involved and notified and not ignored, as the administration and sanctuary proponents advocate.

When it comes to illegal immigrants not involved in major crime, Americans prefer ICE be notified and the suspect released. TIPP Poll/National Sheriffs' Association

The administration is under fire from law enforcement and several states for pulling back efforts under the Trump administration to detain and deport criminal illegals inside the nation, not just at the border. The administration is also reconsidering a cooperative program between local sheriffs and ICE.

In Arizona, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security challenging Biden's 100-day pause on deportations.

Story continues

The survey found little support for those changes, though Democrats were more favorable than Republicans.

Stuck in the middle has been law enforcement. Said Dannels in his analysis of the results, “The Biden administration’s nationwide immigration policies have brought interior immigration enforcement to a near standstill.”

He added, “The bottom line, these non-cooperation policies are not popular with the American public, and opposition to the policies crosses party lines. The true independent and moderate approach to immigration enforcement is to have good cooperation between state and federal officials.”



Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Washington Secrets, Biden Administration, Border Crisis

Original Author: Paul Bedard

Original Location: No Joe, nation wants criminal illegal immigrants arrested, deported