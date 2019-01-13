No Joke: Nancy Pelosi and Republicans Once Saw Eye to Eye on Social Security

Though this news may come as little surprise to most Americans, the country's most important social program is in some deep trouble.

Social Security, which provides a benefit check to more than 43 million retired workers each month, 62% of whom rely on that payout for at least half of their income, is less than two decades away from completely exhausting its nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves. That's according to the newest Social Security Board of Trustees report, released in early June.

Social Security's dire outlook for aging Americans

Although we'll have to wait until the next report to get the official data, the indication from the 2018 Trustees report was that an unwanted inflection point would be hit. Namely, the program would expend more than it collects in 2018 for the first time since 1982. Though this would only be a small net cash outflow of $1.7 billion, the broader theme here is that the program has hit a point of no return without substantial reform on Capitol Hill. Ongoing demographic changes that include the retirement of baby boomers, increased longevity, and growing income inequality mean Social Security's net cash outflows are going to increase in size in 2020 and beyond. By 2034, this almost $2.9 trillion is forecast to be completely gone.

What does this mean exactly? On the bright side, it does not imply bankruptcy or insolvency. Social Security's two recurring sources of revenue -- the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income and the taxation of benefits -- ensure that it always has money rolling in to be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries.

However, this net cash outflow and eventual depletion of its asset reserves, assuming nothing is done by Congress, suggests that the existing payout schedule isn't sustainable. In order to make it sustainable over the long term, which is defined as the next 75 years, an across-the-board cut to benefits of 21% may be needed. Taking into account just how many aged Americans count on Social Security as their primary income source, you can see how this could become a major problem.

Democrats and Republicans are nowhere near a fix

The reality of the situation is that the American public is looking to its elected representatives in Washington to fix the problem -- and those officials are miles apart on a solution.