Volkswagen rebranding to Voltswagen in US is 'premature April Fool's joke'

For 65 years, Volkswagen has been one of the most popular and best-known names in American motoring, its iconic VW Beetle snaring generations of enthusiasts and helping sell millions of vehicles.

But now, in North America at least, confusion surrounds the future of the Volkswagen brand.

In what was initially thought to be an April Fool’s prank, apparently thanks to a premature announcement by an overeager publicist, the German auto giant has confirmed its metamorphosis into Voltswagen – an attempt to reflect its investment in the growing electric vehicle (EV) market.

But a statement later posted to Volkswagen’s US website on Tuesday hailed the move, which takes effect on 21 May, as “a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility”. The company’s new ID4, billed as its “first long-range, all-electric, zero direct emission sports utility vehicle”, goes on sale in the US this month.

“We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere,” said Scott Keogh, president and chief executive of the new Voltswagen of America, which has operated under its old name since 1955.

But the move may just be a prank after all.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the announcement was a stunt aimed at boosting the visibility of the ID4 and to mark 1 April – when many brands around the world carry out pranks.

“It’s a premature April Fool’s joke. It’s part of a marketing campaign for the ID.4,” the newspaper quoted one official in Germany as saying. “There will be no name change.”

The newspaper said its sources in Germany “were adamant that the press release and name change were nothing more than a joke – a spoof marketing move”.

As Volkswagen, since a huge scandal over emissions in 2015, the company has been keen to tout its green credentials. It claims to be the first major automaker to support the goals of the Paris climate agreement, with a target of a 30% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2025, and net-carbon neutrality by 2050.

The company has committed to sell one million EVs worldwide by 2025, and launch more than 70 electric models across all 12 VW group brands, including Audi, Seat, Skoda, Bentley and Porsche, by 2029.

Electric vehicles, however, remain a hard sell in the gas-hungry US, despite it being the home of industry pioneer Tesla. Only 328,000 EVs were sold in the country in 2020, a fraction of the 3.24m sold worldwide.