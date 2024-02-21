No-judgment zone: At Johnson County libraries, kids can read aloud to furry audiences

When you’re learning to read, doing so out loud can be intimidating. The Johnson County Library’s Read to a Dog program helps ease those fears.

Kids get the opportunity to read to a therapy dog (or sometimes a cat) through the library’s partnership with Pets for Life. Its Reading Education Assistance Dogs program travels to different library branches, typically offering the opportunity multiple times a month.

Currently, the Central, Blue Valley and Leawood branches are hosting the programs, but different branches can sign up, usually for four months at a time, depending on the time of year. At any given time, three to five branches might be hosting them once a month.

The Central and recently closed Antioch branches have been the most consistent at offering it, said Michelle Ranney, youth information specialist at the library.

Ranney said Pets for Life has been coming to the library for at least 15 years.

Overland Park resident Manish Bhadriaju, 9, reads to poodle Kizi Katherine during the Read to a Dog event at the Leawood Library.

Because the animals are not going to judge the kids’ skills, reading to them can be a safe environment for practicing.

“A lot of times kids starting out reading are nervous to read out loud,” Ranney said. “They don’t want to do something wrong. Kids at school might giggle if they mispronounce a word. The animals aren’t going to do that.”

It’s doesn’t hurt that they get the chance to pet the animals, too.

“He’s been asking for a pet, but we can’t keep one,” said Overland Park resident Venkat Bhadriraju, who brought his 9-year-old son, Manish, to the program.

Overland Park resident Tracey Tsilis brought her 9-year-old son, Harrison Shaffer, to the program as a way of supplementing what they do in homeschooling.

“My son absolutely loves animals, and he absolutely loves to read. He would sit and read these books at home, but not to the degree he’s doing — maybe one or two. He’s on four books now,” Tsilis said.

Pets for Life volunteers are always with the animals during the programs.

“You just see these kids come in, and they’re so happy. They try so hard. They really want the dog to enjoy it,” said Pets for Life volunteer Micala Green.

Leawood residents Lyla Scott, 2, and Ally Scott meet Leo the cat and his handler, Kathy Madsen at Leawood Library.

Volunteer Kathy Madsen brings her cat, Leo, to the reading programs.

“I wanted to do it with a cat, because there’s so few cats. It’s almost all dogs,” she said.

Kids can be a little shy when they first approach Leo, but they do warm up to his calm presence.

“Hopefully it makes reading a positive experience,” Madsen said. “The animal is not telling them they got the word wrong. It’s low pressure.”

Though the majority of kids who come to the programs are between 5 and 8, kids outside of that age range are also welcome.

“Anytime a kid’s excited to come back to the library or a library program, that’s what we see as a win. They’re developing that love for reading, not just ability to read,” Ranney said.

The Read to a Dog program will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Leawood March 4, Central March 26 and Blue Valley March 27. Kids get time slots with the animals on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, to the events page to the events page on jocolibrary.org.