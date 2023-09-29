'No, Just No': CNN Anchor Puts Head In Hands Over Republican Debate Moment

CNN’s Kasie Hunt couldn’t quite believe one awkward moment from this week’s second Republican primary debate.

“No, just no,” Hunt, after holding her head in her hands, responded to former Vice President Mike Pence’s attempted joke about sleeping with his wife.

“Why are they talking about education in this way?” asked Hunt.

Panelists agreed the debate had been difficult to watch, thanks mainly to the candidates talking and yelling over each other.

It was “sloppy,” said Semafor’s Shelby Talcott.

Watch the video here:

