'There has been no justice': Family to file lawsuit against CCSO deputies in 2020 fatal shooting

Two years after a tragic loss, the family of an Immokalee man shot dead by Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies is filing a federal lawsuit against the agency.

On Thursday, the family of Nicolas Morales, 37, will file a federal lawsuit in Fort Myers against the three Collier County Sheriff’s Office officers — Cpl. Pierre Jean, Cp. Nathan Kirk, and Deputy Brian Tarazona — who were involved in the 2020 shooting death and K-9 dog mauling of Morales.

Morales was a farmworker and father. His young son now an orphan.

"We need more transparency about what happened to Nicolas," Jesse Andrade, Nicolas Morales’ step-son and the plaintiff in the lawsuit said in a press release issued Wednesday. "The sheriff’s office is trying to sweep this case under the rug but for us, what happened to Nicolas two years ago feels like it just happened yesterday."

The family also named Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk in the lawsuit.

They allege he perpetuated a culture of violence and impunity within the sheriff's office, failing to discipline officers who needlessly beat, Tase and shoot civilians.

The complaint also alleges the sheriff promoted Jean, the officer who shot Morales, despite him being denied employment by neighboring Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jean failed out of the Collier County Law Enforcement Officer Academy and has a long, documented history of poor performance, failing to operate well under stressful conditions and unable to state the sheriff's office's lethal force policy, the release stated

"The person who has been most impacted is Nicolas’ son, Nick Jr.," Marisol Andrade, Nicolas Morales’ step-daughter and Nick's guardian, said in the release. "It has been so hard for Nick knowing this horrible thing happened and that there has been no justice for his dad."

Early Sept. 17, 2020, Morales was suffering from a mental health crisis and wandering around his neighborhood. A neighbor called 911 saying she felt threatened.

Within 21 seconds of deputies' arrival, Jean shot Mr. Morales three times, a department analysis showed. Kirk unleashed his K-9 German Shepherd, mauling Morales while he was injured on the ground and calling for his mother.

Morales died from his injuries shortly after arriving at a hospital.

"Mr. Morales’ death was a preventable tragedy. He was not committing a violent crime, nor did he pose a threat to the officers who took his life,," said Chris Lomax, of LomaxLegal, said in the release. "There were no efforts whatsoever by the officers to de-escalate the situation before using deadly force. These officers violated Collier County Sheriff’s Office policies and violated the law."

The complaint alleges that deputies used excessive force and failed to follow clear policies governing the need to de-escalate and treat people in mental health crises with special care.

The lawsuit also claims the sheriff's office failed to conduct a "real" investigation into the shooting incident, exonerating each officer in contravention of the evidence and allowing them back on the streets within weeks.

The State’s Attorney relied on the sheriff's office "sham criminal investigation" in not pressing charges against Jean or Kirk. No one has faced any consequences for Morales’ shooting death, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit outlines 11 incidents since 2009 of police violence against civilians that did not result in legal or administrative action against the officers involved.

"Officers in the CCSO have a longstanding practice of using Tasers, fists, dogs, and guns to terrify and abuse members of the community," Alexa Van Brunt, director of the Illinois Office of the MacArthur Justice Center and one of the lead counsel for the Morales family said in the release. "Over and over again, Sheriff Rambosk’s officers have harmed civilians without justification."

Morales' family raised money for a burial in Mexico.

In February 2021, the State Attorney’s Office cleared the officers in Morales' case.

The State Attorney’s Office completed a review of the shooting and determined the use of force by Cpl. Pierre Jean was legally justifiable.

Karie Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement they can't comment on pending litigation.

She added that a death investigation, an independent review by the State Attorney’s Office and an investigation by their Professional Responsibility Bureau all determined the deputies’ actions were justifiable and were within and the law.

The Morales family is represented by Alexa Van Brunt, Noor Tarabishy, and Danielle Berkowsky of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in Chicago, IL; Chris Lomax of Lomax Legal in Miami, FL; and Brent Probinsky of Probinsky & Cole in Sarasota

The Daily News and The News-Press contacted the Coalition of Immokalee Workers; Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center; Lomax Legal; and Probinsky & Cole, but didn't receive an immediate response.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County Sheriff's Office faces lawsuit in fatal shooting of man