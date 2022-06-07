No justice reform in Poland, no money, EU chief vows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LORNE COOK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ursula von der Leyen
    German politician, president of the European Commission

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive vowed Tuesday that Poland would get no money from the bloc’s vast pandemic relief fund until the right-wing government rolls back measures deemed to limit the independence of the country’s judiciary.

Poland is line to receive nearly 36 billion euros ($38.5 billion) to help its economy recover from the impact of measures introduced to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But the EU has frozen its access to the funds amid concern about political interference with the judiciary.

The European Commission, which proposes EU laws and supervises the way they are enacted, insists that a disciplinary chamber for Polish judges be abolished, that its rulebook be rewritten and that judges sanctioned by the chamber have their cases reviewed.

“Let me be very clear. These three commitments, translated into milestones, must be fulfilled before any payment can be made,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, France.

The European Parliament has also launched action against Poland over democratic backsliding. The lawmakers have criticized von der Leyen and her commission for being too slow to act. Some are calling for a no-confidence vote on her should the commission release any funds too early.

“I know that some of you are skeptical, but let me assure that no money will be disbursed until these reforms are undertaken,” von der Leyen said. “A first payment will only be possible when a new law is in force that ticks all the boxes under this contract,” she said of a plan for Poland to access the funds.

Von der Leyen added that “Poland must demonstrate by the end of 2023 that all unlawfully dismissed judges have been reinstated. If this is not the case there cannot be any further disbursement.”

Poland’s lawmakers are still working on changing Supreme Court regulations to abolish the disciplinary chamber. Only one of the dozens of suspended judges has been reinstated, but to a different section in his court, and has been ordered to go on leave.

Many EU lawmakers argued that Poland should have met the conditions before its action plan for access to the recovery fund was submitted. Even some senior members of von der Leyen’s own commission had reservations about the Polish plan.

Dutch liberal parliamentarian, Sophia In’t Veld, said the commission's conditions are merely “a smokescreen.” Facing von der Leyen, she said: “If you make any payment to Poland without all the criteria having been fully met, you lose my confidence. It’s democracy.”

Poland’s pandemic recovery plan must still be endorsed by the other 26 EU member states before the end of the month. It would pave the way for government to eventually gain access to 23.9 billion euros ($25.4 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion euros ($11.7 billion) in loans.

EU officials have said that Poland is unlikely to win access to any of the money for several months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla challenges powers of California agency behind race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc filed a complaint on Tuesday accusing a California civil rights agency that is suing the electric car maker for race discrimination of rushing to file lawsuits against businesses without conducting proper investigations. Tesla in a 10-page complaint told California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL) that the state Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has adopted "underground regulations" that flout requirements it must meet before suing employers. DFEH in a February lawsuit claimed Tesla's flagship Fremont, California, plant was a racially segregated workplace where Black workers were harassed and discriminated against in terms of job assignments, discipline and pay.

  • Aiden Fucci appears in court on murder charge, pretrial continued to August

    Aiden Fucci, 15, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 13-year-old Patriot Oaks Academy classmate, Tristyn Bailey.

  • U.S. warship docks in Polish port town of Gdynia

    STORY: "It's meant to send a clear message to the people of Poland that we stand with you, that you are safe, and that you are secure," U.S. ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said at a news briefing in the port."Putin hates us working together, and we have never been ... working together like we are now," Brzezinski added.Poland has played a key role in providing military and humanitarian support for Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.U.N. data showed that 5.03 million had fled Ukraine as of April. More than half the refugees have entered the European Union through Poland where many had family and other connections living in the region's largest pre-war Ukrainian community.The ship is touring the Baltics and docked in Lithuania last April.

  • Venezuelan President Maduro to visit Turkey, meet Erdogan

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will pay a two-day official visit to Turkey beginning on Tuesday, the Turkish government said. Maduro has repeatedly said he will visit Turkey, one of a handful of countries globally with whom he maintains ties amidst stiff sanctions by the United States. "All aspects of Turkey-Venezuela relations will be reviewed and steps to enhance the relations will be discussed during the visit," the Turkish government said in a statement posted on its English-language website, adding the visit is at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • Protecting your garden before and after severe storms

    As we celebrate blooming roses, ripening tomatoes and the pollinator frenzy in our backyards, we gardeners also should be aware of the downsides of summer: thunderstorms, tropical storms and hurricanes. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an “above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season,” and even as tornado season winds down, some threat remains year-round in parts of the country. After ensuring that people, homes and other structures are safe, our thoughts naturally turn to our beds and borders.

  • Newark police: Chase from Columbus shooting ends in crash, suspects caught

    Newark Police Sgt. Chuck Wilhelm said their officers caught six suspects following the crash on Burt Avenue.

  • How Mexico ensures access to safe abortion without legalizing it

    When it comes to abortion, Mexico offers a glimpse of a possible future for the US. Like its northern neighbor, the country is a federal republic of 32 states in which the legality of abortion varies. It does not have a federal law, or Roe v Wade-like constitutional decision legalizing abortion—a position the US is likely to find itself in by the end of June, when the Supreme Court is expected to officially announce its decision on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

  • Northeast Wisconsin is becoming more diverse, but the process of becoming inclusive will be 'a long rollercoaster ride'

    In a 2021 Brown County study, 56% of the respondents had a positive view of the growing diversity of cultures, whereas 12% had a negative view.

  • EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Apple must change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first. The political intervention, which the European Commission said would make life easier for consumers and save them money, came after companies failed to reach a common solution. Brussels has been pushing for a single mobile charging port for more than a decade, prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices.

  • Grand jury indicts three Crestview police officers for manslaughter in stun gun death

    Three Crestview officers were indicted by a grand jury on manslaughter charges following the 2021 death of Calvin Wilks.

  • Exclusive: Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • U.S. senators unveil bill to regulate cryptocurrency

    A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators unveiled a bill on Tuesday that would establish new rules for cryptocurrency, and hand the bulk of their oversight to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The bill, introduced by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis, one of Congress' most vocal cryptocurrency advocates, and Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, marks one of the most ambitious efforts yet by lawmakers to place clear guard rails around rapidly growing and controversial cryptocurrency markets. The measure would stipulate that the CFTC, not the Securities and Exchange Commission, play the primary role in regulating crypto products, most of which the senators said operate more like commodities than securities.

  • Ukraine must not be pressured into a bad peace deal, says UK PM Johnson

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy must not be pressured by world powers into accepting a bad peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his top team of ministers on Tuesday. At the cabinet meeting, British foreign minister Liz Truss also said London was readying further sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

  • Mexico president's summit snub shows limits of U.S. reach in Latin America

    The Mexican president's refusal to attend a U.S.-hosted summit because of disputes over the guest list highlights how Latin America's leftists are pursuing an increasingly independent foreign policy from Washington. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said he would not go to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week led by U.S. President Joe Biden unless all governments in the region were asked. On Monday, he followed through as Washington said it was not inviting its antagonists Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua on the grounds of human rights and democratic shortcomings.

  • 2 winning lottery tickets sold in the Phoenix area

    The tickets won the jackpots for The Pick and Fantasy Vive.

  • Ukraine news – live: Russia admits sending conscripts to Kyiv despite Putin’s denials

    Officers who ‘committed these violations’ have been punished

  • Tencent, Alibaba backed Chinese start-ups G7 Connect, E6 Technology merge to create truck management services giant

    Chinese truck fleet management start-up G7 Connect is merging with rival E6 Technology to create a behemoth with access to 700,000 freight managers in the world's largest road cargo market. "Freight managers in China have strong demand for digitising their business through the adoption of enterprise software services and the combination will allow the two companies to invest more in technology and create higher value for customers," said Zhai Xuehun, co-founder and chief executive of Beijing-bas

  • ‘Preacher’ left takeaway boss brain damaged in attack over staff's 'revealing' clothing

    Hamdi Braiek launched the attack on Mukhtar Hussain in Maidstone, Kent, while ranting about God, Jesus and Mohammed.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Go Parabolic Again

    Natural gas markets have shot straight up in the air again during the trading session on Monday as temperatures in the United States start to climb.

  • US to allow Venezuelan oil to be shipped to Europe: report

    The U.S. will reportedly resume allowing Venezuelan oil to flow to Europe, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The outlet on Sunday reported that Eni SpA and Repsol SA, which are Italian and Spanish respectively, could ship Venezuelan oil to Europe as early as next month after the Biden administration authorized the plan last…