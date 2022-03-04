No, Kentucky’s teacher pension fund did not lose $13 million on Russian bank stock.

John Cheves
·2 min read

No, despite what you see on the Internet, Kentucky’s teacher pension fund did not just lose $13 million in Russian bank stock.

Late Thursday night, social media exploded with news that the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky was the second-largest institutional shareholder in Russia’s Sberbank, which saw its shares fall 95 percent this week as the bank announced it is leaving the European market amid the chaos caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Twitter account called Market Sentiment said that TRS held $13 million in Sberbank stock, but that holding was reduced to a mere $778,000 after the crash. By noon Friday, the post had been retweeted more than 4,600 times, including twice by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who added, “Buy the ticket, take the ride.”

This tweet is not accurate, according to the Teachers’ Retirement System of Kentucky.

However, the information is “completely false,” according to TRS.

After the Herald-Leader called TRS for comment on Friday moring, TRS general counsel Beau Barnes released a statement saying the pension fund sold its Sberbank stock last month.

“From March 2017 until the final sale on Feb. 23, 2022, TRS invested $15.6 million with $12.4 million returned, for a loss of $3.2 million,” the agency said in the statement.

“TRS’s holding was in an over-the-counter, American-exchange portion of Sberbank known as an American depositary receipt. This is a small piece of the overall Sberbank capital structure,” the agency said.

“TRS’s remaining exposure to holdings in Russia is proportionately negligible in a portfolio of about $26 billion,” the agency said.

TRS’ target for its pension fund investments is 16 percent in international equities, which was $5.8 billion as of last June 30.

TRS provides retirement benefits to 56,629 retired Kentucky educators, with 73,151 more educators actively enrolled. School teachers in Kentucky are not eligible for Social Security retirement benefits.

