‘Say no to your kids’: Houston police chief slams Ted Cruz

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;&#x002018;I think it&#39;s a little tone-deaf,&#x002019; Mr Acevedo said of Mr Cruz&#x002019;s trip to Mexico. &lt;/p&gt; (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

‘I think it's a little tone-deaf,’ Mr Acevedo said of Mr Cruz’s trip to Mexico.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blasted Texas Republican Senator and Houston resident Ted Cruz after he flew off to Cancun to avoid power outages and freezing temperatures in his home state.

“We’ve all made poor choices,” Mr Acevedo said while speaking to CNN, adding: “I think it’s a little tone-deaf. And sometimes you got to teach your kids the word ‘no’ and this probably would have been a good time to tell your kids ‘no, we’re blessed, but we have to wait till we get Texas on our feet’. Again, we’ve all made bad decisions sometimes. As a dad, maybe his heart got the best of him.”

Mr Cruz said he made the trip at the request of his daughters. Speaking to Houston outlet ABC13 on Thursday night, Mr Cruz said: “You question what I was thinking, and... I was trying to take care of my family. I was trying to take care of my kids. It’s unfortunate, the firestorm that came from it. It was not my intention. In saying yes to my daughters to somehow diminish all the Texans that were going through real hardship.”

A winter storm brought record-breaking temperatures to Texas this week, with Sunday seeing thermometers drop to lows of 0F (-18C). As many as three million Texans were left without power or heating, due to the continued surge in demand — and ongoing power outages.

More than 13 million have been advised to boil their drinking water and pipes are bursting inside houses and apartments across the state causing serious damage that will take months to fix.

Mr Cruz was forced to return home on Thursday after flying to a luxury resort in Mexico on Wednesday. He had initially planned to stay until Saturday.

Mr Cruz has been roundly criticised for his decision to leave. The editorial board of his hometown paper, The Houston Chronicle, called for his resignation, just as they did after the Capitol riot.

They wrote: “This editorial board called for Cruz’s resignation last month for his role in the Capitol riot, saying he wouldn’t be dearly missed by constituents anyway because he has never prioritized the unsexy tedium of governing and advocacy over the goal nearest and dearest to his heart: winning the presidency. But escaping to Mexico hits a new low — even by the senator’s own standards.”

The board added that Mr Cruz “always seemed a little too calculated for such a gross error in political judgment. We were wrong. Cruz’s trip to Mexico was foolish, callous and sadly telling of his approach to the job over the past eight years. Take our advice, senator, and resign. Seems like you could use a break and we could, too, from an ineffective politician who, even in crisis, puts his personal itinerary before the needs of Texans”.

Read More

Ted Cruz received more money from oil and gas companies in 2018 than any other senator

Houston Chronicle publishes scathing editorial telling Ted Cruz to resign (again)

Hillary blasts Ted Cruz for leaving dog Snowflake behind on Cancun trip

Conservatives trying their hardest to defend Ted Cruz are embarrassing America

Recommended Stories

  • Ted Cruz's wife texted neighbours inviting them to flee 'freezing' homes to Mexican resort

    Ted Cruz has faced condemnation from Texans as leaked text messages showed his wife had planned a four-day family break in Mexico as millions in the storm-ravaged state went without power. Heidi Cruz sent a group text message to friends saying their home was “FREEZING” and they "couldn't stand it anymore". She asked if anyone wanted to join a trip to Cancun, Mexico and suggested the Ritz-Carlton hotel. According to the messages, leaked to the New York Times, Mrs Cruz wrote: "Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancun there is a direct flights at 4:45pm and hotels w capacity. Seriously. Covid test to come back which we will take there." She added: "The Ritz Carlton has rooms at like $300 and we've been there many times great property god security etc no issues." Mr Cruz, who lives in Houston and represents Texas as a US senator, has been lambasted for the trip. Texas has been plunged into chaos by a devastating snow storm which left millions, including the Cruz family, without electricity. Mr Cruz and his family left on Wednesday afternoon but, after being spotted at the airport, he issued a statement. The senator said he was just being a "good Dad" by taking his two daughters to Mexico. He said they had asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was cancelled for the week, and he was flying back on Thursday. However, after returning, amid widespread questioning of his explanation, Mr Cruz confirmed he had originally been scheduled to stay in Mexico through the weekend. The senator said he began second-guessing the trip the moment he first got on the plane. He said: "It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it." The trip was condemned by Democrats and Republicans, and could harm Mr Cruz's ambitions to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. He finished second to Donald Trump last time there was a race for the Republican nomination in 2016. Allen West, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, said: "It's something that he has to answer to his constituents about. "I'm here trying to take care of my family and look after my friends and others that are still without power. That's my focus." The extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of at least 57 people in Texas and nearby states. After five days of outages many Texans now have power back, although 185,000 businesses and homes were still without it on Friday. The weather affected drinking water systems and seven million people, a quarter of the Texas population, were told to boil tap water before drinking it.

  • Texans using F-150 trucks to power homes during outages. ‘Always have to be prepared’

    Thousands of people are still without power in Texas on Friday morning.

  • Hillary blasts Ted Cruz for leaving dog Snowflake behind on Cancun trip

    Parody Twitter account quickly started for Cruz family’s poodle, garnering almost 3,000 followers by Friday afternoon and chiming in with Hillary Clinton

  • Florida Good Samaritan Dubbed 'Tampa Chainsaw Man' Helping Texans in Deep-Freeze Crisis

    "I just felt incredibly guilty sitting down in Tampa, Florida, in the sunshine watching the rest of the country suffer," Aaron Davis tells PEOPLE

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • Ted Cruz's poodle seemingly stayed in a 'FREEZING' house while his family went to Cancun

    Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) mid-pandemic, mid-blackout Cancun vacation left out one important family member. As millions of Texans remained without water or power Wednesday night, including Cruz, the junior senator was spotted boarding a plane headed out of the country with his family. Cruz returned just hours later after his plans were denounced across the political spectrum, and he pushed the whole thing off as an attempt to be a "good dad" to his young daughters. But Cruz was reportedly originally set to stay down south through Sunday — raising questions about the fate of Snowflake, the family's poodle who appeared to be left at home. Before Cruz got back Thursday afternoon, New York Magazine's Michael Hardy stopped by his Houston home. The lights were all off despite a neighbor saying the power had returned the night before. But there was still a sign of life in the house: A small white dog, barking behind the glass front door, wearing a mysterious large tag around its neck. Just drove by Ted Cruz’s house in Houston. His lights are off but a neighbor told me the block got its power back last night. Also, Ted appears to have left behind the family poodle. pic.twitter.com/TmLyGQkASy — Michael Hardy (@mkerrhardy) February 18, 2021 It's unclear exactly when Cruz's home regained power, but he took a 4:45 p.m. CT flight out of Houston on Wednesday, suggesting the family left before it came back on. And as texts his wife Heidi Cruz sent just hours earlier to a neighborhood group chat reveal, their house was "FREEZING" as they planned the last-minute getaway. They had a fireplace, Heidi noted, but dogs don't usually know how to work those. A security guard at the house did tell Hardy he was taking care of Snowflake, which doesn't explain what the dog was doing before power was restored. Perhaps, as Cruz often suggests about "snowflakes," the poodle was expected to just get over it. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayAmerican politicians hide behind the palace wallsOn the path of the Know Nothing

  • Here's another sign that the Washington Football Team won't have a new name in 2021

    It appears that 'Washington Football Team' will be the club's name in 2021.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner With Lingerie Pic

    Kourtney Kardashian posed in a red bikini for her own lingerie shoot after being left out of one with her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

  • Man in hotel quarantine says he is being ‘held against his will’

    ‘They’re trapping me in my room,’ says traveller

  • Nothing fishy: Rafael Alves says salmon to blame for UFC Fight Night 185 weight miss

    Fish is to blame for one of the biggest weight misses in UFC history, according to Rafael Alves.

  • Why private jet travel is booming in Hollywood during the pandemic

    Hollywood studios have seen their filming costs increase as filmmakers and actors push for perks including flying private to avoid COVID-19.

  • Death toll rising days after winter storm set thousands of cold temperature records

    With hopes of a thaw on the horizon, millions of Americans are still grappling with the aftermath of the deadly winter blast.

  • Amazon’s best-selling aerobic stepper has over 700 five-star reviews — and it’s nearly 40 percent off

    If you're not ready to spend on a Peloton bike, this top-rated aerobic stepper can also be a good way to help elevate your workout.

  • 10 crazy stats to remember Carson Wentz by

    It went bad in 2020 but there were some highs with Carson Wentz too. A look back at 10 incredible stats. By Reuben Frank

  • Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

    With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process. Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials.

  • Hunter Henry sets money, good QB as free agency priorities

    Chargers tight end Hunter Henry never hit the open market last year because the team slapped a franchise tag on him, but he may get there this offseason. Henry is set for unrestricted free agency once as long as the Chargers don’t tag him again or lock him up before the start of the new [more]

  • Power slowly returning to Texas after massive winter storm

    Plus, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he regrets traveling to Cancun while millions in his state were left without power.

  • Derbies in Germany and Milan, Mbappe faces Monaco - what to watch in Europe this weekend

    There is a Milan derby of huge significance in the Serie A title race, while Schalke and Borussia Dortmund clash in possibly the last Ruhr derby for a while, Kylian Mbappe takes on his old club and the Bundesliga's other striking sensation measures up to Robert Lewandowski.

  • WhatsApp Proceeds With Privacy Update Despite Retaliation: Reuters

    Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) popular chat platform WhatsApp has decided to proceed with its privacy policy update with adequate time for its users to read along with a banner display of additional information, Reuters reports. The privacy policy that started in January would enable limited user data sharing with Facebook and its group firms. The chat platform faced flak from users threatening to join Telegram and Signal. The social media behemoth postponed the policy to May and assured to address safety concerns of personal conversations. Facebook executives had to respond to India’s parliamentary panel questions, including policy withdrawal followed by the justification behind the policy change. WhatsApp assured users of more disclosures. It will also remind users to review and accept updates for continued usage. The move is preceded by Facebook’s aggressive blackout of news content in Australia from its platform in protest against the country’s new content law, which required the social networking sites to pay the media companies for broadcasting their content on their platforms. Price action: FB shares are up 0.45% at $270.60 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFacebook, Alphabet, Twitter CEOs To Testify Before Congress In March Over Misinformation: CNBCAustralia Slated To Introduce New Content Legislation In Parliament Next Week: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.