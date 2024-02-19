‘No known threat’: Police investigating at Nashua, New Hampshire high school amid school lockdown

Police remain on scene at Nashua High School North, after the school went into lockdown for an undisclosed reason, police said in a social media post on Monday morning.

“This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene,” police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:35 a.m.

There is no known threat at the Nashua High School North at this time. There are no injuries to report and officers are still on scene investigating. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 19, 2024

Nearly an hour later, at 10:17 a.m., police said no injuries were reported at the school.

“There is no known threat at the Nashua High School North at this time. There are no injuries to report and officers are still on scene investigating,” police said.

Further details on the reason for the lockdown were not immediately released.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” police said.

Nashua High School North is currently in lockdown. This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

