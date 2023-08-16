No ‘legally sufficient’ evidence for raid on Marion County newspaper; Kansas cops told to return seized items

A Kansas prosecutor on Wednesday asked police to return the items they had taken from the Marion County Record newspaper, ruling “insufficient evidence exists to establish a legally sufficient” reason for the raid that took place on Aug. 11.

The raid on the newspaper’s offices and homes of its employees became national news last week, as many have condemned the “unprecedented” actions as a “chilling” attack on the free press. Even the White House said it was keeping a close eye on the situation.

“That is the core value when you think about our democracy, when you think about the cornerstone of our democracy, the freedom of press is right there,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday, the same day Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey concluded the raids should never have been conducted.

“I have submitted a proposed order asking the court to release the evidence seized,” Ensey said in a press release. “I have asked local law enforcement to return the material seized to the owners of the property.”

Newspaper owner Eric Meyer believes the raids were in response to reporters investigating Marion’s police chief, and blames the search of his home for causing stress that led to the tragic death of his 98-year-old mother, Joan, who passed away the next day.

Even without their most-essential materials — including computers and phones — the newspaper staff somehow managed to put out a new edition of the Marion County Record on Wednesday.

“SEIZED … but not silenced,” the front-page read, with other stories highlighting the amount of support the paper has received since the incident.

