No lockdowns, no downturn: Taiwan attracts skilled expats with (mostly) COVID-free life

Ralph Jennings and Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY
·6 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan – American Jonathan Gropper sees an economic "bubble" hardly about to burst. Moroccan Hasnaa Fatehi finds it safe, easy to navigate and full of exciting things to do. Australian Paul Whiteley came for the work and is now staying for the work.

They're all living in Taiwan, which has dodged the brunt of COVID-19.

Eight months after the World Health Organization declared the deadly disease a global pandemic, now with an international death toll of more than 1.3 million people, there are few places — mostly tiny, remote islands in the South Pacific — where coronavirus hasn't spread.

But there are some larger locales, such as Taiwan, a bustling technology hub home to about 24 million people off the coast of southeastern China, where there have been no lockdowns or curbs on economic activity, and where people still pack onto subways and mob busy shopping streets as if it were still pre-coronavirus times – save for ubiquitous fever-checks, stringent rules about wearing face masks and fewer foreign tourists.

COVID-19: How China beat coronavirus. Experts say America couldn't handle it

Passengers on the public metro in Taipei, Taiwan, wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus on Nov. 16, 2020.
Passengers on the public metro in Taipei, Taiwan, wear face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus on Nov. 16, 2020.

"I would have been twiddling my thumbs in Australia," said Whiteley, 49, an events producer. He returned to Taiwan from Melbourne in May after working away for several months. Now Whiteley does weekly corporate entertainment gigs and children's programs.

"It was better to get back where I could operate and do my business freely," he said.

Taiwan has registered just 607 coronavirus cases this year and seven related deaths, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. Florida has a slightly smaller population (21.5 million), but has recorded more than 897,000 cases and 17,600 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.

Late last month, Taiwan reached a record 200 days without any domestic transmission of the disease. The U.S. recently marked a grim milestone: 250,000 coronavirus deaths.

Can we come?

Such is the allure of this relatively COVID-free, self-ruled territory that approvals for some types of residency permits have more than doubled over the course of the year, according to data provided to USA TODAY by the National Development Council, a government agency that drafts Taiwan's overall policy and plans for economic development.

More than 820 entrepreneur residency permits have been approved this year, for example, up from 358 in 2019. The foreign journalist headcount has also increased, while student visas are on par with 2018, though slightly down from last year.

Coronavirus pandemic: Pfizer, Moderna have delivered 'best news so far' in COVID-19 fight, but USA TODAY's vaccine panel warns of logistical challenges

"Had I stayed in British Columbia, (life) would have been much harder," said Fatehi, 40, who was born in Morocco but had been living in Canada before arriving in Taiwan as part of a business trip. Fatehi is the founder of a company that helps medical-device manufacturers get regulatory approval for their products. She reached Taiwan in January and applied for a three-year entrepreneur's residency permit in Taiwan in May, as the coronavirus pandemic was still in its first wave. It was approved five weeks later.

Fatehi said her field – health technology – is "just taking off" in Taiwan and she was full of praise for how the territory has managed the pandemic.

Hasnaa Fatehi.
Hasnaa Fatehi.

Taiwan closed its borders early on and blocked local coronavirus transmission through a combination of rigorous contract-tracing, a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for every person who enters from abroad and near universal mask-wearing.

There is wide compliance with the rules. Taiwan, like other countries in some parts of Asia, has also benefitted from its experience dealing with a 2002-2004 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed 800 people across the world.

Other places that have adopted stringent coronavirus strategies, such as New Zealand, Singapore and Senegal have also fared well at keeping infections and deaths at bay.

Senegal's quiet COVID success: Test results in 24 hours, temperature checks at every store, no fights over masks

Gropper, 39, a lawyer, has lived in Taiwan for about a year. He helps run a slate of e-commerce companies he built while living in Philadelphia. His flagship service, beerrightnow.com, normally delivers beer to hundreds of companies in New York City but the pandemic has cut orders.

"I made the educated decision to be here, and I don’t regret it," he said.

Participants march through the street during an LGBTQ pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 31, 2020. In the U.S., most pride events in June were canceled.
Participants march through the street during an LGBTQ pride parade in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 31, 2020. In the U.S., most pride events in June were canceled.

Still, Wang Ting-yu, a Taiwanese lawmaker, said it's not just overseas professionals with no apparent ties to Taiwan who have been arriving in the territory amid the pandemic.

"Their relatives are applying, too," he said, noting that expatriates like Taiwan for its nationalized health insurance. Those who work in exports settle in Taiwan to avoid tariffs levied by China and the U.S. as part of a nearly 3-year-old trade dispute. As Taiwan faced talent shortfalls, parliament approved a bill in 2017 to award more visas.

David Chang, founder of Crossroads, a Taipei-based non-profit that holds networking events for newcomers, said about half of those currently moving to Taiwan have some connection to its overseas diaspora, and many of them still have family on the island.

Song Seng Wun, an economist in the private banking unit of Malaysian bank CIMB, said Taiwan is a good choice for technology professionals who want to be near the vast China market but not in-country. Bureaucracy, intellectual property rights and politically-tinged interference present potential problems for foreign workers in China.

While the International Monetary Fund predicts a 4.9% GDP decline for the world and a 4.3% fall for the USA, Taiwan forecasts its economy will grow 1.6% this year.

Spiraling COVID-19 crisis: Joe Biden's day one. What’s his plan, will he get it done?

A COVID-sparse space isn't perfect, either

But settling in Taiwan is not without its drawbacks.

Foreign professionals run up against a protectionist mentality in e-commerce segments such as ride-hailing and home-sharing services like Uber and Airbnb. Personal connections matter, too, in breaking into a market that's relatively small compared with other Asian countries. Taiwan’s English fluency lags Hong Kong and Singapore.

Taiwan regularly ranks as one of the most densely populated places on Earth, meaning people live so packed together in apartment blocks that a neighbor’s footfall upstairs or roadwork just outside easily overpower the sound of one’s own TV set.

Locals fret about the looming threat of China, a political rival that has stepped up aggressive military flights this year around the ocean strait that separates Taiwan from mainland China. Taiwanese scholars warn of increased danger if the two governments don’t talk. They haven’t spoken formally since 2016. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan despite its self-ruled status since the Chinese civil war of the 1940s.

China has blocked Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization's 194-member assembly because of Taipei's dispute with Beijing over its political status.

Analysis: Trump halts funding to WHO. Experts say we need it now more than ever

Still, for now, for those like Whiteley it seems like a relative safe-haven.

Paul Whiteley.
Paul Whiteley.

"At the start of the second show the producers called us all together and said this could well be our final show, so enjoy every moment,” he recalled of his time back in Australia when he was involved in a production of the dance drama "Billy Elliot."

Social distancing rules were blanketing much of the world and hobbling entertainment.

Not long after, Whiteley was bound for Taiwan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taiwan's relatively COVID-free life attracts skilled expats

Latest Stories

  • ‘Your silence will never be forgotten’: George Conway attacks ‘shameless’ Mike Pence for not accepting election results

    'Question for the sitting Vice President of the United States:  Do you have any capacity for shame,” Mr Conway writes

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • Wisconsin agrees to issue recount of ballots in 2 counties after hours of partisan fighting

    The Wisconsin Elections Commission late Wednesday, after an hours-long, often-contentious debate, agreed to issue an order on Thursday to recount ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties as requested by President Trump.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Third Cincinnati council member arrested on federal corruption charges

    P.G. Sittenfeld, 36, was once thought to have a bright political future, representing a new generation of leaders.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Russia reinforces border guards in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

    Russia has sent troops to reinforce its border guards in Armenia and secure a peace settlement with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, the Federal Security Service head said on Friday. The deployment was made at the request of Armenia to maintain peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, FSS chief Alexander Bortnikov told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a conference via videolink.

  • Brazil has surge of virus cases, downplayed by politicians

    Cases of COVID-19 are rising again in the country with the world’s second-highest confirmed death toll, prompting Brazilian experts to express concern and politicians to downplay its severity in the midst of an election season. Data from Johns Hopkins University show new cases reached a seven-day rolling average of 28,600 a day on Thursday, up from about 13,700 two weeks earlier. With infections increasing from Brazil's biggest cities to the Amazon, there has been rampant speculation the nation could be on track to follow the path of U.S. and Europe, where new cases are spiraling.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • How Rudy Giuliani went from a respected federal prosecutor and beloved NYC mayor to Trump's bag man

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has had a high-profile ride from politician to President Donald Trump's attorney.