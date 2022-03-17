‘I can no longer be a Democrat’ | Letter

Mark Townsend
·1 min read
In this article:
We continued to buy oil from Russia while it built up its troops on the Ukrainian border, and then invaded. Until recently, we were paying Vladimir Putin millions of dollars each day. In effect, we helped him in his invasion.

Now that we finally stopped buying that thug’s oil, where do we turn? Iran and Venezuela? Are we now going to support two more thugs?

This is such an insult to Israel, and to our friends in Miami who left Venezuela.

My suggestion to President Biden is to start drilling, and no more doing business with the bad guys.

I have been a lifelong Democrat, but no more. As my father taught me years ago, if you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters.

