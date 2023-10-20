‘This is no longer a rescue.’ Blood, shovels found in search for woman, MI sheriff says

The search for a missing woman has evolved into a homicide investigation, and a Michigan sheriff’s office believes her estranged husband is responsible for her death.

“This is no longer a rescue,” Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson said during an Oct. 19 news conference. “This is a recovery. This is a homicide investigation and the suspect is dead.”

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding the Flushing couple — Kelly McWhirter, 60, and Steven Higgins, 57, on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Swanson called the investigation “high profile,” and he believed foul play was involved.

Authorities said McWhirter and Higgins lived together but had filed for divorce, WNEM reported. It was unclear if their divorce was finalized.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Now, Swanson believes Higgins killed his wife before killing himself when engaged by law enforcement.

“We have a case now where we have a very dear friend, a former employee that retired and was rehired back at the Board of Commissioners who is missing, and we have the one person who knows that he’s responsible unable to communicate,” Swanson said.

Investigators do not believe anyone else is responsible for the abduction and assault of McWhirter.

Before McWhirter disappeared, she and Higgins “had a confrontation that involved some type of injury that resulted in significant blood loss” at home, according to WNEM. Swanson said investigators found a 2022 white Hyundai Tucson in the driveway, but a gray 2009 Ford F-150 truck was missing.

It appears someone tried to clean up the scene, Swanson said during the news conference. Still, Swanson said they found DNA and evidence of blood loss.

Authorities said they found Higgins in the truck early Oct. 18, WJRT reported. Swanson said he killed himself during a traffic stop.

A “significant amount of blood” was found in the back of the Tucson and F-150 truck, Swanson said.

The truck also had multiple landscaping tools, including shovels with fresh dirt on the ends, and a body bag inside, Swanson said.

These findings are “the reason why sadly we have switched our focus on we need to find Kelly,” Swanson said. “And the person who we believe is responsible for it took his own life and didn’t provide any information.”

The couple’s cell phones — both broken — were discovered in Montrose on Oct. 17, according to the sheriff’s office. Higgins’ phone was in a ditch, and McWhirter’s was found across the street.

Swanson is asking anyone who saw the Tucson or F-150 parked on the side of a road on I-75 or US-23 between Oct. 14 and Oct. 17 to call 911 or 810-257-3422. Higgins had driven to Ohio and back over those days, authorities said.

Higgin was described as a “nomad” who enjoyed traveling and fishing, and his truck had “survival equipment,” including tents, waterproof matches and ropes. He could have gone anywhere, Swanson said.

Flushing is about 10 miles northwest of Flint.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Woman found dead after texts with daughter revealed poisoning plot, Indiana cops say

Co-workers got ‘odd’ texts from woman’s phone before ex-boyfriend killed her, cops say

Salon owner shot dead in domestic dispute, Ohio cops say. She could ‘light up the room’