It Is No Longer Unusual to Take 7 Years to Pay for a New Car—But It Is Frightening

The average transaction price for a new vehicle has skyrocketed since 2020, and has now eclipsed $45,000.

To afford a new vehicle, where a 60-month, five-year loan was previously the norm, buyers are now faced with 72-month payment terms—with 84 months now the new extended-loan period.

Leasing has shrunk as an option. TrueCar says traditionally one in three cars has been leased; today it’s more like one in six.

One of the first cars you see at the New York International Auto Show’s Chevrolet booth is not a Corvette or a Camaro, it’s a Chevrolet Trax—the least expensive car that the company makes (with a starting price of just $21,495). A takeaway from that, says Alain Nana-Sinkam, senior vice president of business development at TrueCar, the automotive digital marketplace that connects consumers to dealers, is that Americans are finding it hard to deal with ever-climbing average transaction prices.

With inflation and rising interest rates hitting car buyers where they live, and with leasing having shrunk as an option, many consumers have had to rely on longer financing periods. “Not so long ago, a 60-month, five-year loan was the norm, and 72 months was the extended loan,” Nana-Sinkam said. “Now 72 months is the norm and 84 months—seven years—is the extended.”

That’s a lot of time to be paying for a car. With that kind of financing, the consumer will be paying a monthly fee much longer into the vehicle’s useful life, will ultimately pay more in finance charges, and will take longer to pay off the principal.

According to TrueCar data, the average transaction price for new vehicles is up 5.6 percent from a year ago, to $45,397. Kelley Blue Book offers a higher number, $48,763, which is actually down from $49,468 in January—but still a lot of money for strained households. Rebecca Rydzewski, research manager of economic and industry insights for Cox Automotive, reports that “new models, richer product mix, and limited discounting are contributing to elevated prices.”

Automakers deciding to produce only their more profitable—and expensive—models during the pandemic is one factor in rising prices, but cars are also being laden with more technology options. And a larger EV market share pushes prices up, too.

CNN reports that transaction prices “have been climbing higher and faster since 2020 than any other point in more than 35 years,” citing recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



Still, despite the headwinds, consumers are still looking for ways to make it work. “American car buyers are now less concerned with the five-digit purchase price than they are with their down payment and the monthly amount they’ll have to pay,” said Nana-Sinkam. “Extending the loan period is one of the best levers the dealer has to make the car affordable for people, along with lowering the price of the vehicle overall or offering more for the trade-in.”

Leasing has also declined as a way to finance cars. TrueCar data suggests that typically one in three cars has been leased, but now it’s more like one in six. Lease participation dropped as far as 14 to 15 percent of transactions, but is now back around 20 percent, TrueCar said.

According to Nana-Sinkam, the incentive spending that had sweetened leasing deals dried up during the pandemic, but “now it’s starting to come back.”

Any way you look at it, this is a challenging time to buy a car. Visitors to the New York auto show may not automatically gravitate to the priciest cars on the stands. Seen an automotive TV ads recently? Is it surprising that they often end with the bottom line on that monthly payment?

If you’ve bought or leased a new car recently, please share your experience in the comments below.