No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madeleine Marr
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

Soon after Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview ratting out various issues within the royal family to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, her half-sister Samantha Markel came out swinging.

Appearing Monday on Australian radio show “Fifi, Fev and Nick,” the Ocala, Florida, resident slammed the Duchess of Sussex, calling her a liar with “narcissistic personality disorder.”

The Los Angeles native added that the ex “Suits” star’s prince of a husband is the real victim in this bloody mess: “I feel sorry for Harry. She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew.”

Why is Markle talking to media Down Under? Probably because the 56-year-old recently came out with her tell-all “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1” and has to do the promotion rounds.

And Markle, who calls herself a mental health counselor on LinkedIn, doesn’t engage publicly on social media. About two years ago, her Twitter account was suspended. A different account’s posts are “protected.”

Meghan Markle's half-sister just got into a car crash. And there's a Miami connection.

Meghan Markle, 39, has said repeatedly that the two are not close and that she hasn’t seen her half-sister in 19 years. Samantha disputes that, contending the last time they were in public (and smiling) was Samantha’s college graduation ceremony in 2008.

“Do that math,” complained Samantha (née Grant), who is the eldest daughter of Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, from his first marriage. “Were those body doubles in those photographs?”

Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey

Safe to say Sam won’t be invited to the upcoming baby shower? And Archie won’t be calling the Florida woman “auntie” anytime soon?

Maybe we’ll find out in the book’s Part 2.

Samantha also complained that the private family matters weren’t covered in the interview, which was riddled with “hearsay.”

One of her big beefs about the CBS chat was that Meghan said Samantha changed her last name back to Markle only when the actress began dating Prince Harry.

“My name’s been Markle since 1969,” contended Samantha. “Clearly, my name has always been Markle, so that was weird... And Meghan saying she was an only child was ‘delusional.’”

Samantha says Meghan needs professional help: “Get Dr. Phil on my sister.”

Meghan did tell Oprah that she sought mental-health counseling after she had suicidal thoughts but was brushed off by the “institution.”

Recommended Stories

  • What to do if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts while pregnant

    Meghan Markle said she thought about taking her life in 2019, when she was pregnant. As many as 33% of pregnant women experience suicidal ideation.

  • ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Lexi Underwood to Play Malia Obama in ‘The First Lady’ at Showtime

    Lexi Underwood has been cast in the recurring role of Malia Obama in the Showtime anthology series “The First Lady,” Variety has learned. The series is described as a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. Viola Davis will play Michelle Obama, while O-T […]

  • Meghan Markle Complained to ITV About Piers Morgan Over His Comments About Her Mental Health

    Meghan Markle’s representatives lodged a formal complaint with ITV over former host Piers Morgan’s remarks about her mental health revelations, according to reports by the Telegraph and CNN. A representative for ITV did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. There were numerous complaints lodged against Morgan and ITV on Monday after Markle’s and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. British media regulation organization Ofcom released a statement Tuesday saying, “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme.” Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” for good Tuesday in the aftermath of his comments regarding Markle. The co-host said he didn’t believe her when she told Winfrey in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday that she had been suicidal during her time close to the royal family. Also Read: Piers Morgan Briefly Resurfaces to Double Down on His Beef With Meghan Markle ITV confirmed the announcement in a statement that read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” During Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan went after the Duchess of Sussex, saying, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.” Markel told Winfrey that she pleaded with those in the royal “institution” for help with her decaying mental health, only to be rebuffed. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought,” she said. Read original story Meghan Markle Complained to ITV About Piers Morgan Over His Comments About Her Mental Health At TheWrap

  • 'Firefly Lane' Star Jenna Rosenow Is Ready for More Female-Led Projects in Hollywood

    "I just hope that we are moving in a direction where that becomes the norm."

  • Top U.S., China diplomats to hold first in-person talks of Biden presidency

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with top Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two sparring countries under the Biden administration. The meeting, taking place on Blinken's return from his first overseas trip to key U.S. allies Japan and South Korea, will come amid what is shaping up to be a major U.S. diplomatic push to solidify alliances in Asia and Europe to counter China.

  • Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will be away from team 'indefinitely' after using slur

    "I am deeply sorry for using an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream yesterday," Leonard said.

  • Buckingham Palace issues first statement since Harry and Meghan interview

    "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the queen said in the statement.

  • 'This can't be the end of the matter': Advocates, lawmakers press Biden to punish Saudi crown prince

    Human rights advocates and Democrats are calling for a more aggressive U.S. response against Mohammad Bin Salman over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • The claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward six women, including several former staffers in his administration and someone he met purely socially. Cuomo — who in 2018 signed a requirement for all employers statewide to conduct anti-sexual-harassment training every year — said he never meant for what he described as teasing, jokes and “ banter ” to offend anyone but that he apologizes for it. State Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has appointed a former federal prosecutor and an employment lawyer to investigate the allegations.

  • Meghan Markle's former 'Suits' costar calls Oprah interview 'insignificant' before walking back comments

    Wendell Pierce played Meghan Markle's dad in "Suits," and tweeted that the duchess would always have a friend in him.

  • Niecy Nash Details Falling for Her 'Hersband' Jessica Betts: 'I Love Her'

    Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts were married in an intimate California ceremony back in August 2020

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to His Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet, “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said, “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elderly, Vaccinated and Still Lonely and Locked Inside

    TORONTO — Devora Greenspon is among the lucky ones. She is one of the 1.4% of Canadians who has received two shots of a coronavirus vaccine. So have 90% of the residents in her nursing home. How has it changed her life? “It’s like it never happened,” says Greenspon, 88, who is still sequestered mostly in her room. Her walks have been confined to the corridor; she has not been allowed to leave the center for nonmedical reasons since October. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Long-term care homes, as they are called in Canada, were prioritized for the first precious doses of vaccines, to few objections — they were ground zero for the pandemic’s cruel ravage. Around 66% of the country’s terminal COVID-19 victims lived in nursing homes, among the highest rates in the world. But while the vaccines have given the majority of nursing-home residents protection from death by the virus, so far they have not offered more life. Some residents have compared their lives to those of prisoners and caged animals. Most places around the country have policies that allow visits from only one or two designated caregivers, but these measures aren’t evenly carried out. And in several cities, including Toronto and Montreal, residents are not allowed to leave the property to walk to a pharmacy or enjoy the simple pleasure of a stroll down the street. All this has left some residents frustrated, baffled and wondering: What, exactly, am I being kept alive for? “I have so many things I want to do, I can’t do them,” said Greenspon, a great-grandmother and retired teacher. “I may never get to do them. I may die before the pandemic is over.” Officials at provincial and territorial health care ministries around the country, which oversee health care, offer many reasons for not relaxing restrictions: concerns about emerging variants of the virus, the lack of research on the vaccine’s effectiveness in preventing transmission and, in some cases, the high infection rates in the surrounding community. “We need to better understand the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing transmission, including variant transmission, before we can safely alter visitor policies,” said Tom McMillan, an Alberta health official. He and others say they are waiting for scientific assurance that it is safe to ease regulations. “Nobody wants to be the person that made the policy change that will be linked to big outbreaks and increase in death,” explained Isobel MacKenzie, head of British Columbia’s Office of the Seniors Advocate. At the same time, social distancing rules and outbreaks in the homes have made group programming so rare, many people pass entire days in their rooms, according to Laura Tamblyn Watts, chief executive of CanAge, a seniors’ advocacy organization. In the United States, some states have loosened restrictions as cases have dropped, allowing nursing homes to hold group activities like game night or choir practice. And some homes are permitting indoor visits under U.S. federal guidelines put in place in September that allow them if a home has been virus-free for 14 days, and county positivity rates are below 10%, regardless of the home’s vaccination rate. But elsewhere, homes are about to reach a full year of being closed to visitors, despite the plummeting of coronavirus cases. AARP and other advocacy organizations have called on the U.S. government to ease visitation guidelines as vaccines are rolled out in nursing homes. Many note that with vaccinations, the likelihood of residents contracting and dying from COVID-19 is lower, but the harm to residents from social isolation continues unabated. MacKenzie noted that the extended periods of isolation are having detrimental effects on residents’ health in Canada as well. A large survey of nursing-homes residents and their families by MacKenzie’s office found the majority reported a marked decline in cognitive function and emotional well-being, and almost half reported their physical functioning had worsened. The survey also found that the proportion of residents on antipsychotic medication — traditionally prescribed to manage behaviors like agitation related to dementia — had increased by 7% over six months. The question of how to care for the country’s senior population during a pandemic isn’t unique to Canada and the United States. Many nursing homes around the world banned visits as the coronavirus arrived around a year ago. Soon after, geriatricians sounded the alarm about the rapid decline in health and well-being of residents, triggering a debate about the balance between protection and quality of life, as well as the rights and autonomy of residents. As a result, many jurisdictions reintroduced some sort of visitor policy, as the first wave subsided. Many are calling for a similar discussion to happen again in Canada. “If we really don’t allow people more civil and social liberty, and allow them to meaningfully engage in social activities in some way, these people are going to give up, as many of them have already done,” said Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital. Betty Hicks, 82, broke her hip a couple months before her nursing home went into lockdown and she never regained her ability to walk, says her daughter Marla Wilson. Without the regular visits from her large family, the mother of eight deteriorated quickly, losing nearly 20 pounds and the ability to even pick up a phone, her daughter says. Now that Hicks has been vaccinated, like everyone else in her nursing home, the argument that she’s locked up for her own safety seems painfully weak, her daughter says. “You always hear people say, ‘Oh they lived a long life,’ ” said Wilson. “Right now, they aren’t living. They are existing.” While overprotective government regulations have prevented long-term care homes from adjusting their restrictions, they are only partially responsible, said Dr. Samir Sinha, co-chair of the National Institute on Ageing and director of geriatrics at Toronto’s Sinai Health System and University Health Network. Many facilities have been so focused on preventing outbreaks that they’ve been unwilling to develop creative ways of keeping their residents mentally and physically stimulated, he said. “The majority of nursing homes across the country have found an excuse to not do something,” he said. “You even have these homes who are marketing it, ‘We’re going above and beyond to keep you safe.’ We translate that to mean, ‘We are locking you in your room for good.’ They are actually violating people’s human rights.” And for many residents, Sinha pointed out, time is running out: The average stay in a Canadian nursing home, to put it gingerly, is just two years. “I’d like to take them on a bus to Niagara Falls, or anywhere, even if we can’t get off the bus. When can we do that?” said Sue Graham-Nutter, the head of two nursing homes in Toronto where 98% of residents have been vaccinated. She is haunted by last spring’s outbreak that killed many of her residents, but she worries many more will die before they are afforded some basic joy. “They want to go and hang out with their friends,” said Graham-Nutter, the chief executive of Rekai Centres. “When can we do that?” Lawyers say the rules restricting residents from leaving breach rights laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “Long-term care residents should be able to come and go like everybody else,” said Jane Meadus, a lawyer at the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly, a legal clinic for seniors. “Does the fact you live in long-term care give you less charter rights?” Few of her clients are willing to challenge their home’s restrictions, however. “They are afraid the home will somehow retaliate, or try to remove them from the home,” said Meadus. “We are talking about institutions that have a lot of power over a very vulnerable population.” Jonathan Marchand is one exception. Last summer, he slipped out of his care home near Quebec City and moved into a makeshift cage erected near the provincial legislature, to stage a protest. Marchand, a 44-year-old network engineer, suffers from muscular dystrophy and requires a ventilator to breathe. For years, he’s fought to leave the institution and spend the government money to hire his own caregivers at home. The pandemic gave him another powerful argument. After five nights sleeping in his motorized wheelchair and on a cot, he returned to the facility, with a government promise to work on a pilot project for community living. Since then, he has not been allowed to leave the property except for medical reasons, he says. While he calls the rules unjust and unfair, he understands why they are there — because of the devastation an outbreak from variants could wreak. “Long-term care facilities were the first things to close down; they will be the last thing to open up,” he said. “I think they will be very cautious in opening up, and I can’t blame them for it.” Still, some people have decided not to wait for the rules to change, but to relish the small joys vaccination provides. Suzanne Charest rushed to an Ottawa hospital last month after being notified by her father’s nursing home that he had suffered what seemed like another heart attack. He was in so much pain, she said, he talked frantically through the night, as if it might be their last time together. Thankfully, it was a false alarm. The next day, after he was back in the nursing home, Charest, who like her father has been vaccinated, did something she hadn’t done in almost a year. She hugged him. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Hillary Clinton slams ‘unsupportive’ royals who let Meghan suffer ‘outrageous cruelty’

    Former secretary of state said ‘The Firm’ tried to ‘paper over’ treatment from press

  • House Call: It’s Time for That Outdoor Oasis

    Insert The Sound of Music spinning GIFOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.